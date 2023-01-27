PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany girls basketball team knew both of its late-season meetings with Kane would involve a high level of physicality.

In the first, a Thursday-evening matchup on their home court, Ella Moses and the Lady Gators prevailed. Moses posted 15 points, 12 rebounds and four steals before fouling out against the Lady Wolves, leading the charge in a 43-36 Port victory.

