PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany girls basketball team knew both of its late-season meetings with Kane would involve a high level of physicality.
In the first, a Thursday-evening matchup on their home court, Ella Moses and the Lady Gators prevailed. Moses posted 15 points, 12 rebounds and four steals before fouling out against the Lady Wolves, leading the charge in a 43-36 Port victory.
“(Moses) was very aggressive when she was on the court,” Port head coach Jamie Evens said. “She took the ball to the hole and was strong rebounding it underneath, as well. She played a good game.”
Brynn Evens had six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while Evin Stauffer posted five points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Lady Gators. Port struggled at times to defend Kane’s versatile lineup, but did enough to hold on for four quarters, as it carried a narrow lead throughout.
“I wouldn’t say we did a great job (defensively) but I thought we played fundamental defense, stayed in front of them and made them work for what they got,” Jamie Evens said. “A couple times, we’d work hard for 30 seconds or so and then give up a breakdown.
“But defense has kind of been our calling card all year — I think we can guard anybody, it’s just a matter of whether we can score enough points to win or not. Tonight was another example of that.”
The Gators will prepare for a pair of North Tier League matchups before seeing Kane again a week from tonight.
“We talked at practice this week about this four-game stretch… We have Kane twice and we know about their physicality, and then, Monday and Tuesday, we have Coudersport and Northern Potter, which are both right behind us in the league standings,” Jamie Evens said. “We know this stretch is key for us and we’re going to focus on each individual game, but also know we need to bring our ‘A’ game in all of them.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY Kane (36)
Jekielek 3 1-2 7, Anderson 4 2-6 10, Hillman 0 0-2 0, Smith 3 1-2 8, Tigani 2 2-5 6, Haight 2 0-0 4, Danielson 0 1-3 1. Totals
: 14 7-20 36
Port Allegany (43)Renner 1 1-4 3, Stauffer 2 3-3 5, Nelson 2 2-2 8, Moses 6 3-6 15, Dowell 1 1-2 3, Evens 2 0-2 6. Totals
: 14 10-20 43 Kane 12 17 26 36 Port Allegany 15 21 33 43
Three-point goals: Kane 1 (Smith), Port 5 (Stauffer, Nelson 2, Evens 2); Total fouls: Kane 16, Port; fouled out:
Hillman (Kane), Moses (Port)
Oswayo Valley 42, Smethport 31
SMETHPORT — Led by Charolette Austin-Keech’s 14 points, Oswayo Valley was able to add another win to their record, earning their seventh North Tier League victory by leading wire-to-wire against Smethport.
Elizabeth Hungiville carried the offensive load for the Lady Hubbers, contributing 14 points as well as nine rebounds, a block and an assist. Abby Lutz also ended in double-digit scoring with 10 points as well as three rebounds and two steals. Jaidyn Goodman scored three points and tallied five rebounds and a team-high four assists.
AT SMETHPORT Oswayo Valley (42)
Austin-Keech 4 6-6 14, George 3 1-2 7, West 4 0-0 9, Manning 3 0-0 7, Enty 2 1-2 5. Totals
: 16 8-10 42 Smethport (31)
Hungiville 6 4-4 16, Lutz 3 2-2 10, Goodman 1 0-0 3, Conn 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 11 6-6 31 Oswayo Valley 11 20 28 42 Smethport 6 12 17 31
Three-point goals: OV 2 (West, Manning), Smethport 3 (Lutz 2, Goodman); Total fouls: OV 9, Smethport 10; fouled out:
Manning (OV)
Otto-Eldred 67,
Cameron County 24
DUKE CENTER — Led by Katie Sheeler’s 24 points, Otto-Eldred teammed up for 18 total assists in a comfortable NTL victory over Cameron County.
Sheeler posted 10 steals, four rebounds and three assists herself, while Brooke Close had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Anna Merry had five assists and six steals to go with three points and Bri Heller posted seven points, six rebounds and two assists.
“We played a complete team game tonight and it showed at both ends,” O-E head coach Shawn Gray said. “Sometimes, I thought there were seven of us on defense.”
Delaney Rowan led CC with nine points.
AT DUKE CENTER Cameron County (24)
Rowan 4 0-0 9, Lorenzo 0 2-2 2, Skillman 1 0-0 3, Spaeth 2 0-0 6, Abriatis 0 1-2 1, R. Early 0 1-2 1, T. Earle 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 8 4-6 24 Otto-Eldred (67)
Merry 1 0-2 3, Close 4 0-0 12, Sheeler 11 0-0 24, Drummond 3 1-2 7, Miller 1 0-0 2, RHinehart 2 0-0 6, Wheaton 1 0-0 2, Prince 2 0-0 4, Heller 3 1-4 7. Totals
: 28 2-8 67 Cameron County 2 13 15 24 Otto-Eldred 19 42 58 67
Three-point goals: CC 4 (Spaeth 2, Rowan, Skillman), O-E 9 (Close 4, Sheeler 2, Rhinehart 2, Merry); Total fouls: CC 7, O-E 6; fouled out:
None.
Coudersport 45,
Northern Potter 25
COUDERSPORT — Emma Chambers’ scoring performance matched her team’s lead at the final buzzer, as Chambers poured in 20 points to power Coudersport over Northern Potter.
Sierra Myers had 12 points and seven rebounds for Coudy, while Olivia Fink tacked on nine points and eight rebounds. Kayden Brown led NoPo with five points, five rebounds and three steals, while Rebecca Slawson had eight points.
AT COUDERSPORT Northern Potter (25)
Cady 3 0-0 6, Hyde 1 0-1 2, Brown 2 0-1 5, Thompson 0 1-2 1, Slawson 2 3-4 8, Martin 1 1-1 3. Totals
: 9 5-9 25 Coudersport (45)
Chambers 6 6-9 20, Fink 3 3-6 9, Myers 5 2-4 12, Popchek 2 0-1 4. Totals
: 16 11-21 45 Northern Potter 6 14 19 25 Coudersport 12 24 36 45
Three-point goals: NoPo 2 (Brown, Slawson), Coudy 2 (Chambers 2); Total fouls: NoPo 19, Coudy 16; fouled out:
Martin (NoPo)
Austin 39, Galeton 16
AUSTIN — Ella Brewer’s 13 points powered Austin in a conference victory over Galeton.
Brewer also posted eight rebounds and four steals, while Isabella Rees had eight rebounds, four steals and four points and Lily Clinger tacked on six points, six rebounds and four steals.
AT AUSTIN Galeton (16)
Rohrbaugh 2 0-4 6, Dickerson 4 0-0 8, Holcomb 1 0-0 2, Reigle 0 0-2 0. Totals
: 7 0-6 16 Austin (39)
Brewer 5 1-2 13, Horton 3 2-2 8, Rees 2 0-0 4, McKeirnan 1 0-0 2, Zeaman 2 0-0 4, Clinger 3 0-2 6, Letz 0 2-2 2. Totals
: 16 5-8 39 Galeton 5 9 12 16 Austin 12 25 31 39
Three-point goals: Galeton 2 (Rohrbaugh 2), Austin 2 (Brewer 2); Total fouls: Galeton 9, Austin 11; fouled out: Rohrbaugh (Galeton)