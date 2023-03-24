The faces, of course, will be mostly new.
The court at Sunday’s Big 30 Senior Classic girls basketball game, however, will look quite familiar to Jean Bantelman.
The former Portville coach will lead the New York girls in the seventh installment of the Senior Classic, set for a 2 p.m. tip-off at Portville High School. She’ll lead her team of all-stars in the same building where she starred as a player and coached for five years, and the one she still reports to daily as a special education teacher.
Bantelman’s NY all-stars will battle John Hepfer’s Pennsylvania team in a matchup of the area’s 10 best seniors from their respective state. And, beyond its usual intrigue, this year’s game features a prominent hometown connection for both coaches.
BANTELMAN AND HEPFER have coached against one another previously.
Hepfer was a longtime assistant of the late Randy Stebbins with the Otto-Eldred girls before coaching the varsity team for eight years after Stebbins’ passing. While Hepfer was still an assistant, he and Stebbins’ Terrors teams squared off at least once against Bantelman’s Portville squads.
“(Stebbins) always got non-league games to be competitive and Portville was very competitive in those days,” Hepfer said. “The girls deserve this. They worked hard all year. We’re not doing anything fancy, we’re just going to play some basketball and see what happens.”
For both coaches, accepting the invitation from game chairman Dave Fuhrman of the Big 30 Athletic Corporation was a no-brainer.
Hepfer has four players from his home district, one of which (Anna Merry) is his granddaughter. He’s watched what O-E’s famed senior foursome has done to opposing teams all winter and will give it one more chance to play as a unit, as he plans on keeping the four together.
Merry, a guard, will join backcourt mates Katie Sheeler and Brooke Close, plus forward Bri Heller, on one of Pennsylvania’s two units. Per Senior Classic custom, the five-player groups play equal and alternating minutes.
“When I saw the roster and saw (Merry) was on it, I was sure glad I accepted the coaching job,” Hepfer said. “It will be fun and I’m looking forward to it. We had some good teams over the years while (Stebbins) and I were coaching but this is a strong roster.”
PENNSY’S TALENT spans beyond the four girls who powered the Terrors to a District 9 championship and back-to-back PIAA Elite Eight appearances.
The Keystone State will send out a guard-heavy group that also features backcourt standouts Abby Lutz (Smethport), Emma Chambers (Coudersport), Evin Stauffer (Port Allegany), Cora Jekielek (Kane) and Izzy Catalone (St. Marys). Four of the five led their teams to the District 9 postseason this year.
Heller and Rebecca Martin (Northern Potter) are the roster’s only forwards.
“We’re going to approach it as working hard and having a good time. I have four of my hometown kids on the team and the other ones look really strong, too,” Hepfer said. “We’re going to play man defense and, since they’re giving us a little bit of time to practice beforehand, we’re going to throw in a couple plays. Hopefully, they can have a good time and win. That’s what we’re looking to do.”
New York will counter Hepfer’s squad with its own deep, guard-heavy roster. Madison Callen (Allegany-Limestone) and Vanessa Hall (Andover/Whitesville) are the Empire State’s only forwards.
Bantelmen will roll out a stable of guards that includes Teagan Kosinski (Portville), Leah Williams (Olean), Taylor Searle (Cuba-Rushford), Megan Jackson (Franklinville), Kyra Pence (Randolph), Jessica Prentice (Houghton Academy) and Emily Robbins (Wellsville).
Pence helped lead her team to the NYSPHSAA Class C championship game. Kosinski’s Panthers, meanwhile, were only kept from a Section 6 title by Pence and the Cardinals.
Bantelman will be assisted by daughter Mary Anne Zitnik on the NY bench and Hepfer by Matt Splain for Pennsy. PA will look to bounce back from what became a runaway, 64-35 victory for NY last season in the game’s return after a two-year, pandemic-fueled hiatus.
The girls game will precede the boys game, which is scheduled for a 4 p.m. tip.
“When they play during the regular season, I think they get pressured a lot,” Hepfer said. “This is about enjoying what you’re doing, having a good time and just working hard.”