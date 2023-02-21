DUKE CENTER — Coming off two equally hot regular seasons, Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic once again find themselves at the top of the postseason seeding.
This year, however, it is the Lady Terrors who hold the No. 1 seed.
A season ago, these two teams met in the finals, with then-No.1 seed ECC coming out with a District 9 title. Fast forward to now, and O-E has grown battle-tested over their 20-2 season, going undefeated in their league play for a second consecutive year and rising from the No. 3 seed a year ago to the top of District 9 Class A.
“I think the difference is just having gone through it (last year.) I tell the kids most of the time you learn more from when you don’t perform, and your losses, than if you win, so I think we learned a lot from playing in the District 9 Champoinship last year,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Shawn Gray. “I’m hoping we learned a lot from the past few years and that experience will help us down the road.”
ECC (19-3), on the other hand, is still a powerhouse as it looks to defend its title. Sitting at the second seed in the postseason bracket, the Lady Crusaders will have to battle through No. 7 Clarion (10-12) in the first round. Then, ECC would face either No. 3 North Clarion (19-3) or No. 6 Ridgway (13-9) in order to once again make it to the D9 finals.
Back on the other side of the bracket, the Lady Terrors earned a quarterfinal bye and will play either No. 8 Nothern Potter (13-9) or No. 9 Oswayo Valley (11-11) as their first opponent, both of which the Lady Terrors swept in their regular season meetings.
“Hopefully our experience will give us the edge. We’re as experienced as anybody in the District, starting four seniors,” said Gray. “Plus we can shoot the ball, we can expand the court on that end. They have to guard the whole court against us, and our kids are hungry. Those last two years of losing in the district title game have made an impact and they’re hungry to change the narrative about us.”
If O-E makes it past that round, they will have a chance to see a familiar face: Port Allegany.
Similarly to O-E, Port has grown more battle-tested, as it accumulated a 19-3 season. After suffering two losses early in the season, the Lady Gators carried out a six-game win streak that, after a loss to O-E, was followed up with 10 straight wins to finish their season, earning them the No. 5 spot in the postseason.
“I think we had a season of growth. We started the season quite young, and we knew it was going to take some experience learning how to win, and we were able to do that early in the season,” said Port Allegany head coach Jamie Evens. “Confidence is important and that’s what we’ve been able to develop with pulling out these wins. We know what we need to do at the end of games.”
With their still relatively young roster, the Lady Gators will have an comprable opponent for their quarterfinal in No. 4 DuBois Central Catholic (12-10). The Lady Gators and Lady Cardinals have yet to meet this season, and with DCC’s playoff experience from last year on the resume, in which they made it to the D9 quaterfinals, it will be interesting to see if Port’s hot streak holds up.
“We’re not going to do anything differently (in the playoffs) than we’ve done the rest of the season. We keep things pretty simple and I think we’re a pretty athletic team,” said Evens. “Defensively, I’m not worried about us stopping anybody, it’s on the offensive end that we need to make sure we score some points.”
In the Class 2A postseason, there are only four teams competing for the title, with Redbank Valley holding the top spot.
With a 21-1 record, the No. 1 Lady Bulldogs are an imposing threat for their three opononents, the first being No. 4 Keystone (13-9). On the other half of the bracket, No. 2 Moniteau (17-5) will face off against No. 3 Coudersport (16-6), two evenly matched opponents that have yet to see eachother throughout the regular season.
“We’ve been scouting Moniteau probably for a month now because it just seemed like we were on a collision course with them. I do have several game tapes of them but just seeing them on film is not going to really translate until we get on the court,” said Coudersport head coach Joe Bunnell. “I think we match up on the court fairly well with them. We can play a good, solid basketball game and I’m confident in our kids.”
Both the Lady Warriors and Lady Falcons have had streaky success over the season but have been able to find stretches of wins. Moniteau found two 4-0 runs throughout the season and went into the playoffs on a 8-3 final push.
Coudy has been working around injuries, mostly in senior Bel Porterfield, who missed roughly half the season with a shoulder injury.
“It’s been an up and down season. Overall, I think we could have done better but I was missing one of my key seniors for half the season, but hopefully we’ll be a little better prepared. (Porterfield) is still nursing a shoulder injury but she’s cleared and will be playing,” said Bunnell. “She’s a tough kid and has been trying to play through it.”
Despite this, the Lady Falcons still found an 8-2 stretch during the middle of their season and ended their regular season on an 11-4 streak, their final losses coming at the hands of the prominent teams in Port and Ridgway, plus two from O-E.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity for the kids to get some extra games,” said Bunnell. “Our two seniors (Porterfield and Emma Chambers) have had a really solid career and we’d like to keep that going for them.”
In the Class 3A postseason, No. 2 Kane (11-11) is just one win away from becoming a D9 champion. The Lady Wolves will face off against No. 1 Karns City (14-8) in the 3A finals.
No. 2 St. Marys (16-5), in the Class 4A playoffs, will go head-to-head with No. 3 Clearfield (10-12) in the semifinals, the winner playing powerhouse No. 1 Punxsutawney (21-1) in the final.