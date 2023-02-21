girls

In this file photo, Katie Sheeler (4) of Otto-Eldred drives to the basket during a December game against Randolph (N.Y.). O-E is seeded 1st in the District 9 Class A girls basketball playoffs.

DUKE CENTER — Coming off two equally hot regular seasons, Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic once again find themselves at the top of the postseason seeding.

This year, however, it is the Lady Terrors who hold the No. 1 seed.

