KANE — They’ll wear opposite colored uniforms this year.
Other than that, the District 9 Class A girls basketball final will look the same as it did last season at PennWest Clarion. Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic ensured that Tuesday evening, winning their respective semifinals in a doubleheader at Kane Area High School.
The top two seeds in Class A, O-E and ECC appeared on a collision course with each other all year. Against their last two remaining challengers, both were dominant, setting up a long-awaited rematch.
O-E (22-2) STARTED the evening with a 61-40 disposal of DuBois Central Catholic (13-12).
Katie Sheeler was dominant from whistle to whistle, pouring in 32 points while commanding a patient Lady Terror offense. DCC not only didn’t appear to have an answer for Sheeler, but she looked unstoppable at times, playing off of her teammates to set up open shots and paths to the rim.
“We beat a good team,” O-E coach Shawn Gray said. “We definitely played well… We were a little careless with the ball at times but just outstanding all around and we didn’t have one player who didn’t play well tonight. I’m very happy with the win.”
A 3-pointer by Anna Merry put the Lady Terrors up by 11 points at the end of the first quarter and a buzzer-beating dribble-drive by Sheeler made their lead 21 at half. The second half was more of the same, as O-E briefly went up by 30 points in the third quarter and its lead was never in question.
DCC had a size advantage inside, but the combination of poor finishing and Bri Heller’s presence negated it. Heller was the best inside player on the floor despite DCC rotating in a parade of players taller than her, and without their inside game, the Lady Cardinals just couldn’t keep pace with O-E’s offense.
“That was one of our points of emphasis — be patient on offense,” Gray said. “(DCC) is a pretty good defensive team but they don’t get up on you like a lot of teams do, so if we were patient we knew we could get some good looks.”
Carrie Drummond was key in building O-E’s early lead. She finished the game with seven points and seven rebounds, and Merry totaled 19 points and six rebounds.
Sheeler added five steals and four rebounds to go with her 32 points, while Brooke Close pulled down four rebounds and Heller added nine rebounds and four blocks.
“We’ve been dealing with height disadvantages on our end for two years now. We’re used to that,” Gray said. “I thought (Close) did a great job with a couple crucial blackouts in the second half, (Heller) goes after everything and (Drummond) goes after everything. Our guards rebounded for us, and I said before the game, we all need to be on the glass.”
THE SECOND leg of Tuesday’s doubleheader saw No. 2 ECC (23-3) run away from No. 3 North Clarion (20-5).
NC gave the Lady Crusaders early fits with a press defense that broke into a zone. ECC broke out of its funk in the first half, however, and cruised to a 51-31 victory from there.
“I thought our effort was great tonight and I thought we took excellent shots,” ECC coach Ken Pistner said. “There are times you can come into these games and take the first shot available and start chucking them up, but all of our threes were on inside-out ball reversals and we looked inside. We didn’t shoot that great but we shot well enough to get the win.”
NC led at the end of the first quarter and continued to frustrate the Lady Crusaders in the second. After Pistner called timeout with five minutes left in the second stanza, however, ECC out-scored the She Wolves 14-3 the rest of the half.
“We just changed how we attacked their zone,” Pistner said. “We tried to attack it from the baseline a little more and we got some really nice looks. We also put more pressure on defensively and got them to turn the ball over a little bit more.”
Lucy Klawuhn led ECC with 15 points. Emily Mourer scored 10, Tori Newton had nine and Syd Alexander had eight, as its offense came from a variety of sources.
Trending Food Videos
ECC knocked down open shots from the outside and fed its forwards when possible. That, paired with the continued forcing of turnovers, allowed the Lady Crusaders to go up by 15 points mid-third quarter and not look back.
“Balance is the key to us being successful, and every night, it’s somebody different,” Pistner said.
SATURDAY WILL mark the third consecutive Class A championship game involving the O-E girls.
They lost to Coudersport two seasons ago before last year’s loss to ECC. The Lady Terrors only scored 28 points in each of those games — they’ll hope their offense more closely resembles Tuesday’s output than the other two.
“We’ll make sure we’re down with every set we run and know exactly where we should be,” Gray said. “We’ll be ready. The kids are hungry and they’re a great group.”
AT KANE DuBois Catholic (40)
F. Jacob 3 2-6 8, Risser 3 0-0 6, Frank 1 2-2 4, Berta 3 1-2 10, Hanes 2 0-0 6, H. Jacob 2 2-2 6. Totals
: 14 7-12 40
Otto-Eldred (61)Merry 7 2-2 19, Close 0 0-1 0, Sheeler 9 11-11 32, Drummond 2 3-6 8, Bell 0 0-2 0, Heller 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 17 18-22 61 DuBois Catholic 9 19 32 40 Otto-Eldred 20 40 55 61
Three-point goals: DCC 5 (Berta 3, Hanes 2), O-E 7 (Merry 3, Sheeler 3, Drummond); Total fouls: DCC 16, O-E 7; fouled out:
Risser (DCC).
AT KANE North Clarion (31)
M. McFarland 1 2-2 4, Bauer 4 2-2 10, E. McFarland 1 0-0 2, Hartle 2 1-2 5, Lutz 4 0-0 8. Totals
: 12 5-6 31
Elk Catholic (51)Sraub 2 0-2 5, Newton 4 1-2 9, Alexander 3 0-2 8, Klawuhn 5 2-3 15, Mourer 4 2-2 10, Breindel 1 0-0 2, Hasselman 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 20 5-11 51 North Clarion 12 17 25 31 Elk Catholic 9 25 39 51
Three-point goals: NC 0, ECC (); Total fouls: NC 13, ECC; fouled out: None.