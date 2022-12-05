DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team knows the expectations — and possibilities — that come with this season.

So far, it’s been smooth sailing for the 2021-22 PIAA quarterfinalists, who dominated their home tournament. After disposing of Gowanda (N.Y.) Friday, the Lady Terrors rolled over Bradford Saturday, claiming a 44-14 victory in the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament championship game.

