DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls basketball team knows the expectations — and possibilities — that come with this season.
So far, it’s been smooth sailing for the 2021-22 PIAA quarterfinalists, who dominated their home tournament. After disposing of Gowanda (N.Y.) Friday, the Lady Terrors rolled over Bradford Saturday, claiming a 44-14 victory in the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament championship game.
Despite a slow start from the field, O-E’s defense looked as strong as ever against the Lady Owls, as four steal-filled quarters allowed O-E’s offense to take its time in building a 21-point halftime lead.
Katie Sheeler scored 17 points and Anna Merry added nine, as O-E improved to 2-0 and Bradford fell to 1-1.
“It’s good to start the season off 2-0; we haven’t done that since I’ve been here,” O-E head coach Shawn Gray said. “(We) always come and defend. We didn’t rebound the way I think we should have and we gave up some second shots, but so much effort and, when the shots aren’t falling, you need to be able to defend.”
O-E missed a bunch of early shots, but kept the ball in its offensive end with swarming defense. The Lady Terrors scored 25 unanswered points between a pair of Carli Perischini baskets, building an early lead that would only expand.
The Lady Terrors held Bradford scoreless in the third quarter, stretching their advantage to 44-9 by its end. Brooke Close had eight points for O-E while Bri Heller added five.
“Little things matter,” Gray said. “When we don’t block out, we give up extra shots. When we’re not in the right position defensively, teams get easy ones on us. When we don’t execute on offense, things don’t come easy for us, and the jump shots aren’t always going to go in. We need to get the ball inside more to help our perimeter players.”
Perischini’s four points led Bradford, which defeated Allegany-Limestone the day prior to advance to the championship game. The Lady Owls finish their opening weekend 1-1, a promising start for an inexperienced group.
“My kids are going to get better,” Bradford head coach Marty Bechelli said. “We still give up too many things that are very coachable to change.”
O-E, meanwhile, had no issues in its first two games. The reigning District 9 runners-up looked like they hadn’t missed a step since the March 16 loss to Kennedy Catholic knocked them out of the state tournament.
Sheeler was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Close and Merry were also selected to the all-tournament team. Bradford’s Kalie Dixon and Gowanda’s Carissa Scanlon were also selected.
“We want to get 1% better every day,” Gray said. “Just keep ascending; avoid the roller coaster thing and always get better instead of ups and downs. I know what I expect from the kids, and as long as we keep those expectations where they should be and are ascending when February and March roll around, that’s what we’re looking for.”
Bradford will host Port Allegany Tuesday, while O-E will travel to Northern Potter Tuesday for its first lague contest.
“(We learned) that we can win a ballgame and, hopefully, they learned that mistakes happen and we just need to keep playing,” Bechelli said. “When we make one mistake, we make two more right behind it, and that’s what we need to quit doing.”
Dixon 1 1-2 3, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Dixon 0 2-4 2, Perischini 2 0-1 4, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 5 3-7 14
Merry 4 0-0 9, Close 3 0-0 8, Sheeler 5 4-4 17, Drummond 1 1-2 3, Rhinehart 1 0-0 2, Heller 2 1-1 5. Totals: 16 6-7 44
Three-point goals: Bradford 1 (Johnson), O-E 6 (Sheeler 3, Close 2, Merry); Total fouls: Bradford 10, O-E 12; fouled out: None.