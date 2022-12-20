DUKE CENTER — The Lady Terrors are widely known for potent offense.
From beyond the arc to inside the paint, Otto-Eldred can light an opposing team up from just about anywhere, but in the matchup against Oswayo Valley, it was their defense that solidified a 47-12 win.
Ahead of this game, the Lady Green Wave had a 4-1 record and knew that facing off against the reigning North Tier League champions would be a tough task.
“We wanted to play defense as best we could. (O-E) is probably the best team in the district, we’re just looking to try and do what we can defensively. Try to slow the ball and the game down on the offensive end. Take our time,” said OV head coach Clark Cummings.
The game started off close. OV asserted some tough-nose defense which resulted in multiple steals throughout the first eight minutes.
While their defense was locked in, the production on the other side of the court was scarce, as the Lady Green Wave missed several open opportunities. Early on, O-E had the same problem, with both teams held scoreless for four minutes.
“There was not a lot of energy here. We did not bring the energy that we normally have,” said O-E head coach Shawn Gray. “I’ve got to do a better job of preparing them and bringing the energy myself.”
OV got on the scoreboard first with a basket from Shayden Mesler. The Lady Terrors eventually responded, starting with a pair of shots from the free throw line from Bri Heller, but could only manage to garner a one-point lead at the end of the opening quarter.
With scoring evading them, the Lady Terrors switched to focusing on their defense. Implementing a full-court-press, O-E started the second quarter with four consecutive steals, allowing it to open with a 9-0 lead throughout the first three minutes. OV eventually broke the scoring run with five minutes remaining, but those would be the only points for the Lady Green Wave in the half, entering the breakdown 21-6.
“The (defensive) effort and intensity usually comes without me having to really do or say anything to these kids. They’ve had that mentality since they were kids,” said Gray. “For me, it’s just teaching fundamentals and stuff like that, because they always give me effort on defense.”
To limit turnovers, OV chose to slow down the game, focusing on meticulous passing and gaining entry into the paint. While this did stop the self-inflicted bleeding, it also shortened their chances of a comeback. O-E then began to double-team in the short corner and wing, grabbing more steals but, more significantly, rattling the Lady Green Wave’s offense.
On the other side of the court, the ball landed in the hands of Katie Sheeler. While Sheeler struggled to find the bottom of the basket, recording a season-low 10 points, her court vision opened up the offense for her supporting players. At the end of the third, the Lady Terrors held a 34-10 lead.
Being down 24, O-E continued to push the gas but were hampered by turnovers, including on their very first possession of the fourth quarter. When they did manage to find an open teammate, they continued to struggle from the field, missing several open jumpers or close shots in the paint. As the time wound down, O-E coasted with its reserves, earning yet another win in its undefeated season.
“I really like where we’re at defensively. We’re really working hard on our man-to-man defense. I’m really happy with our growth there,” said Cummings, “But offensively we really have to get better. (We have to get better) at taking care of the ball and knocking down the open shots.”
Anna Merry led the offensive charge for the Lady Terrors with 12 points, all coming from shots behind the 3-point arc, while Sheeler had 10 points. For the Lady Green Wave, Layken Enty had a team-high five points.
With the Lady Terrors rolling through the season, Gray kept it simple on the reason for their success.
“We have really good players. That’s what great about this group, anybody could come and coach them,” said Gray. “Anybody would love to coach them. You can kind of just roll the ball out there and let them go. That’s the key to the win, we just have really, really good players.”
AT DUKE CENTER Oswayo Valley (12)
Enty 2 1-2 5, George 0 3-4 3, West 1 0-0 2, Manning 0 1-3 1, Thompson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 6-11 12
Otto-Eldred (47) Merry 4 0-0 12, Sheeler 3 2-2 10, Heller 3 3-5 9, Drummond 1 0-1 6, Rhinehart 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 0-0 2, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Prince 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 5-9 47 Oswayo Valley 4 6 10 12 Otto-Eldred 5 21 34 47 Three-point goals: OV 0, O-E 6 (Merry 4, Sheeler 2); Total fouls: OV 10, O-E 9; fouled out: JV: O-E 13, OV 10