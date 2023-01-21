DUKE CENTER — So far, so good for the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team.
The Lady Terrors have navigated the North Tier League with limited resistance, and on Friday evening, posted their 10th league win of the 2022-23 season. O-E seeks another perfect conference finish — which it completed last year — and after beating Northern Potter for the second time, is only six wins away.
Katie Sheeler poured in a career-high 34 points and Anna Merry added 15 in a 67-43 victory inside the Terror Dome. The win followed O-E’s 30-point victory over the Lady Panthers in Ulysses Dec. 6.
Friday was another example, against a top-half team in its conference, of how far ahead the Lady Terrors are of their peers.
“You can’t win without good players,” O-E head coach Shawn Gray said after Friday’s victory. “I have a lot of talent on my team right now and I give all the credit to the kids and how hard they work. Their effort (makes them good) as does their togetherness.
“They’ve been together forever and I think they really pull for each other. We’ve gotten a little bit off at times this year but it’s their effort and attitudes. They come to work for me every day, they have a lot of freedom and they have fun.
O-E raced to a 22-1 lead after a quarter, a deficit that proved fatal for NoPo.
Sheeler scored the first five points of the game before her second 3-pointer made it 10-0 and forced a NoPo timeout after two minutes. Sheeler had 17 points in the first five minutes, inducing a second timeout with 3:01 showing on the first-quarter clock.
NoPo responded strongly in the second quarter, out-scoring the Lady Terrors for a stanza, but had no answer for Sheeler down the stretch.
“Our first quarter was pure panic and then they settled into themselves,” NoPo head coach Casey Cady said. “If we could just have that first quarter back to fix, I feel it could have been a closer game. In the (last three) quarters they calmed themselves down and played good basketball together.”
O-E led by 20 points at half and its lead hovered around that deficit the rest of the way, as NoPo did its best to keep pace. Rebecca Martin led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while Kayden Brown scored 10 and Regan Slawson added eight.
“I’m hoping we’ll learn to start slow and then, as they get going, can pick up the pace,” Cady said. “After our panicked first quarter tonight, I hope they’ll do those little things they need to win a game, like starting slow. One thing I’ll say about my girls is they never quit until the last second on the clock. They will fight to the end and they did that tonight, so I’m very proud of them.”
O-E improved to 13-1 overall and is undefeated against Pennsylvania opponents; its lone loss was to Randolph (N.Y.). All but one of its wins (Elk County Catholic) have been by double-digit points and seven have been decided by more than 30 points.
O-E’s trusty troop of seniors is as tested as they come, playing into the state quarterfinals last year. Defense is its staple, but the group has little trouble scoring.
“Our defense in the first quarter was fabulous,” Gray said. “I can never say enough about Bri Heller and how she makes our defense so much better. She covers a lot of the mistakes we make out front and covers out back. We’re trying some new things recently so we do get a little off-kilter from time to time, but we have an eraser back there so we’re getting through the adjustments that we’re trying to make late in the season.”
Outside of Dec. 9’s District final rematch with ECC and its loss at the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase, O-E’s toughest tests have come from Port Allegany and Coudersport and, now, NoPo. All of those games were decided by 12 points or more, as was a December win at Cameron County.
The Lady Terrors loaded their non-conference schedule in anticipation of their championship pursuit, however, and still face two regular-season tests in Redbank Valley (14-1) and North Clarion (15-0).
“One of the things I put on the board before every game is to have fun,” Gray said. “That’s why you started playing the game and that’s what you should do every night you go out there. You’re working hard and trying to win but you want to have fun. Our mindset is business-like. We have kind of been dominant in the league the last couple years and sometimes teams can get complacent, and I haven’t seen that a whole lot this year. That’s a testament to the kids.”
NoPo had won four consecutive games before Friday, continuing its up-and-down season that saw four losses prior to the winning streak and four straight wins before that. The Lady Panthers now sit at 9-8 overall and 6-4 in the NTL as they seek a return to the District 9 playoffs.
“I truly feel we’ve grown well since the start of the season,” Cady said. “It was hard because those four losses really put us in a slump, but feeling that taste of victory again really did light a fire under them. We came into this game with a good mindset ready to play hard, and I think in the second, third and fourth quarter they did that.”
NoPo hosts Smethport Tuesday and O-E travels to Oswayo Valley the same night.
AT DUKE CENTER Northern Potter (43)
Chapman 2 0-0 4, Cady 1 1-4 3, Brown 4 0-0 10 , Haynes 3 1-2 7, Slawson 4 0-0 8, Martin 2 7-10 11. Totals
: 16 9-16 43
Otto-Eldred (67)Merry 5 3-5 16, Close 1 1-2 4, Sheeler 11 6-6 34, Drummond 1 1-2 3, Bell 0 2-2 2, Perry 0 1-3 1, Rhinehart 1 0-0 2, Wheaton 1 0-0 2, Heller 2 0-1 4. Totals
: 22 14-21 67 Northern Potter 1 15 28 43 Otto-Eldred 22 35 52 67
Three-point goals: NoPo 2 (Brown 2), O-E 9 (Sheeler 6, Merry 2, Close); Total fouls: NoPo 17, O-E 15; fouled out: Chapman (NoPo)