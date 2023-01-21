DUKE CENTER — So far, so good for the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team.

The Lady Terrors have navigated the North Tier League with limited resistance, and on Friday evening, posted their 10th league win of the 2022-23 season. O-E seeks another perfect conference finish — which it completed last year — and after beating Northern Potter for the second time, is only six wins away.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos