In its first game of the new year, the Bradford girls basketball team faced off against District 10 foe Warren, losing, 66-22, from sloppy passing and a struggling offense.

Turnovers were a problem for the Lady Owls off the jump. The Lady Dragons opened the game with a pseudo-full-court-press that came away with a steal on the Lady Owls’ first possession. Collecting steal after steal, the Lady Dragons cashed in on fast break points, or used their crisp passing to shift the Lady Owls defense and find open shooters.

