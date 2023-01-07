After a successful season a year ago that earned them a PIAA state tournament berth, the St. Marys girls basketball team has picked up where it left off — dominating and winning.
The Lady Dutch added another win to their record with a 50-16 blowout win over Bradford on Friday.
Last season, the Lady Dutch won the District 9 4A Tournament, beating Clearfield before falling to District 7 runner-up Knoch in the PIAA first round. With that wound still fresh, the Lady Dutch, who have six returning players, are eager for another crack at a title run.
“We have had a very successful season (so far.) We definitely have had a very good start,” said St. Marys head coach Michael Franciscus. “We definitely have gotten better throughout the season. We’ve worked very hard to get as far as we have, but we understand there’s a lot more work to do.”
Facing off against the Lady Owls, the Lady Dutch, who came into the game 9-1, put on a clinic early on both sides of the court. Early on, St. Marys jumped out to an 8-0 lead, connecting on a 3-pointer early and forcing several turnovers which were converted into points on the other end.
When not running in transition, the Lady Dutch’s cool and collected offense searched for the best shot with crisp passing and fluid movement, refusing to force anything and seemingly looking for great shots instead of settling for good shots.
“The words are patience and unselfishness (that describe our team). We feel like our teamwork leads to a lot of great shots,” said Franciscus. “We’re really proud of protecting the ball and playing with a patient style that lends itself to offensive efficiency.”
Driving through the paint and forcing the Lady Owls to collapse, the Lady Dutch dished out to shooters, running up their lead while denying everything on offense. At the end of the first, they held a 20-0 lead.
In the second, the Lady Dutch continued with their persistent passing and vigorous defense in the passing lane. The Lady Owls, on the other hand, struggled to take the lid of the basket, forcing jump shots over defenders and failing to box out under the glass for rebounds.
The Lady Owls’ first basket of the game came from Korie Dixon, who nailed a jump shot with a minute left in the half. Going into the break, the Lady Owls faced a 26-2 deficit.
Coming out of the break, however, the Lady Owls were able to score more frequently with aggressive drives that sent them to the free-throw line. While they collected points by the ones-and-twos, the Lady Dutchmen continued to strip passes and force turnovers, turning defense into offense and entering the fourth quarter up 37-8.
The Lady Dutch pulled their foot off the gas in the final quarter. After the first few minutes, they slowed the pace of their offense, passing around the perimeter and running out the clock.
The Lady Owls had their best scoring performance in the final quarter. Fighting under the boards resulted in second chance points and frequent trips to the line for Kalie Dixon, while Alyssa Johnson was able to get on the board by knocking down jump shots. While the Lady Owls were able to get into rhythm and string points together, it was too late for any resemblance of a comeback, facing a 50-16 loss as the clock ran out.
Izzy Catalone led the Lady Dutch in scoring, cashing in on three 3-pointers and ending with 15 points. Alexa Schneider followed closely behind with 14 points, while Jayssa Snelick and Raechel Brown both scored eight points.
For the Lady Owls, Kalie Dixon’s work under the glass produced a team-high six points on the night.
“Our teamwork and our attitudes and all the hard work we’ve put in this season really showcased itself tonight,” said Franciscus. “We’re really proud of how we played and I really think that the girls worked hard and deserved to play this way tonight.”
AT BRADFORD St. Marys (50)
Catalone 6 0-0 15, Schneider 6 0-0 14, Snelick 3 0-0 8, Caskey 4 0-8, Hanslovan 2 0-0 5. Totals:
21 0-0 50
Bradford (16)Ka. Dixon 1 3-6 6, Johnson 2 0-2 5, Benson 1 1-2 3, Ko. Dixon 1 0-0 2. Totals:
5 4-10 16 St. Marys 20 28 37 50 Bradford 0 2 8 16
Three-point goals: St. Marys 8 (Catalone 3, Schneider 2, Snelick 2, Hanslovan), Bradford 2 (Johnson, Ka. Dixon); Total fouls: St. Marys 16, Bradford 11; fouled out:
none.
JV: St. Marys won