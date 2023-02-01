ULYSSES — After a sluggish first quarter that put it down a dozen points, the Port Allegany girls basketball team needed an answer.
Kayleigha Dowell had it.
Dowell not only brought the Lady Gators out of their funk, but put them ahead of Northern Potter, scoring 17 points in the second quarter alone on her way to a game-high 21. She also had 11 reobunds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, leading Port to a 53-41 victory over NoPo in Tuesday-evening North Tier League action.
Ella Moses recorded nine points, five rebounds and four assists for Port while Evin Stauffer had six points and four steals. Rebecca Martin led NoPo with 14 points and Kayden Brown had 12.
AT ULYSSES Port Allegany (53)
Stauffer 2 1-2 6, Nelson 2 2-8 7, Moses 3 2-3 9, Dowell 8 1-4 21, Evens 3 2-2 8. Totals
: 19 8-19 53 Northern Potter (41)
Chapman 2 0-2 4, Brown 5 0-0 12, Thompson 2 2-2 6, Haynes 0 2-2 2, Slawson 1 1-2 3, Martin 4 4-9 14. Totals
: 14 9-17 41 Port Allegany 5 30 41 53 Northern Potter 17 22 32 41
Three-point goals: Port 7 (Dowell 4, Stauffer, Nelson, Moses), NoPo 4 (Brown 2, Martin 2); Total fouls: Port 17, NoPo 13; fouled out:
Slawson (NoPo)
Coudersport 28,
Oswayo Valley 22
SHINGLEHOUSE — Coudersport scored just one field goal in the fourth quarter, but it didn’t matter, as its foul line trips were enough to seal a defensive victory over Oswayo Valley.
Hallie Rigas led the way for Coudy with 12 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from the line in the final frame. Sierra Myers added six points and eight reboudns for the Lady Falcons, while Emma Chambers had six points, seven rebounds and four steals.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Coudersport (28)
Rigas 3 4-6 12, Chambers 2 2-4 6, Fink 1 2-8 4, Myers 2 2-2 6, Dunn 0 0-1 0, Popchak 0 0-1 0. Totals
: 8 10-22 28 Oswayo Valley (22)
George 1 0-1 2, Austin-Keech 1 0-2 2, West 4 1-2 11, Manning 1 1-3 3, Enty 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 9 2-7 22 Coudersport 9 13 19 28 Oswayo Valley 9 11 16 22
Three-point goals: Coudy 2 (Rigas 2), OV 2 (West 2); Total fouls: Coudy 14, OV 18; fouled out:
None.
Cameron County 43, Smethport 31
EMPORIUM — The Lady Red Raiders were able to earn a wire-to-wire win in front of their home crowd with the help of their doulbe-digit scorers Delaney Rowan and Aubree Lorenzo.
Rowan and Lorenzo tallied 10 points each, with both Lady Red Raiders connecting on a shot from deep. For the Lady Hubbers, Hungiville scored a game-high 15 points while also contributing 17 rebounds in the loss. Maddie Conn also had a standout performance on the glass with nine rebounds alongside a steal and two points.
AT EMPORIUM Smethport (31)
Hungiville 4 6-12 15, Goodman 2 0-0 5, Dinch 2 0-1 4, Neff 1 0-0 3, Lutz 1 0-0 2, Conn 1 0-2 2. Totals
: 11 6-15 31 Cameron County (43)
Rowan 4 1-2 10, Lorenzo 4 0-0 10, Hilfiger 2 2-2 7, Spaeth 2 0-0 5, Umble 1 2-4 4, Abriatis 1 0-0 2, R. Earle 1 1-2 3, T. Earle 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 16 5-10 43 Smethport 9 21 29 31 Cameron County 14 20 31 43
Three-point goals: Smethport 3 (Hungiville, Goodman, Neff), CC 5 (Lorenzo 2, Hilfiger, Rowan, Spaeth); Total fouls: Smethport 17, CC 11; fouled out:
Lutz (Smethport)
Otto-Eldred 52,
Galeton 21
GALETON — Katie Sheeler had 17 points, 10 steals and six rebounds to lead Otto-Eldred comfortably over Galeton.
Bri Heller added eight points and 11 rebounds in the win, while Mackenzie Miller had six rebounds to go with two points. Anna Merry posted eight points, four rebounds and three steals.
AT GALETON Otto-Eldred (52)
Merry 2 3-4 8, Close 0 0-2 0, Sheeler 8 1-2 17, Drummond 1 1-4 3, Miller 1 0-0 2, Perry 1 0-1 3, Rhinehart 1 0-0 3, Gordon 1 2-2 5, Wheaton 1 0-1 2, Heller 4 0-0 8. Totals
: 14 7-12 52 Galeton (21)
Rohrbaugh 4 3-6 11, Reigle 3 0-0 8, Besile 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 8 3-6 21 Otto-Eldred 22 32 43 52 Galeton 2 12 15 21
Three-point goals: O-E 3 (Merry, Perry, Rhinehart), Galeton 2 (Reigle 2); Total fouls: O-E 9, Galeton 14; fouled out:
None.
Ridgway 51, Clarion-Limestone 26
RIDGWAY — Jenna Kasmierski’s 30-point perfomance carried the Lady Elkers to a victory at home against Clarion-Limestone.
Alongside Kasmierski was Gabby Amacher, who also ended in double-digit scoring with 10 points. For C-L, Lexi Coull led the Lady Lions with eight points.
AT RIDGWAY Clarion-Limestone (26)
Coull 3 2-2 8, Wiant 2 1-2 5, Leadbetter 1 3-4 5, Sims 1 0-0 2, Dunn 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 2-2 2, Aaron 1 0-0 2. Totals
: 8 10-12 26 Ridgway (51)
Kasmierski 12 4-4 30, Amacher 5 0-0 11, Copello 2 0-0 4, Ellenberger 1 0-0 2, Vargas 1 0-0 2, Bon 1 0-1 2. Totals
: 12 4-5 51 Clarion-Limestone 7 17 24 26 Ridgway 16 30 41 51
Three-point goals: C-L 0, Rway 3 (Kasmierski 2, Amacher); Total fouls: C-L 9, Rway 11; fouled out: None.