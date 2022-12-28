COUDERSPORT — Emma Chambers’ 17 points led the Coudersport girls basketball team Tuesday evening, as she and the Lady Falcons rolled in an inter-district matchup against Wellsboro.
Sierra Myers and Bel Porterfield each scored 10 points for Coudy.
Brandenburg 4 2-4 11, Mascho 1 1-2 3, Logsdon 4 7-8 15, Posada 1 0-0 2, Kerr 2 0-2 4, Richardson 0 2-2 2. Totals:
Coudersport (46)Porterfield 4 0-0 10, Rigas 2 0-1 5, Chambers 7 2-3 17, Fink 0 2-3 2, Ruter 0 2-2 2, Myers 4 1-2 10. Totals:
Three-point goals: Wellsboro 1 (Brandenburg), Coudy 5 (Porterfield 2, Rigas, Chambers, Myers); Total fouls: Wellsboro 15, Coudy 14; fouled out:
Kane 36, Clarion 21
KANE — Hailey Hillman led all scorers with 12 points to power Kane over Clarion.
The Lady Wolves managed just 14 points in the first half before breaking through — and breaking away — in the second.
Alston 0 3-4 3, G. Babweton 2 0-0 5, S. Babweton 4 0-0 10, Durust 0 1-4 1, Kline 1 0-0 2. Totals:
Kane (36)Jekielek 2 1-2 5, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Hillman 3 5-8 11, Smith 2 2-2 6, Tigani 4 0-0 8. Totals:
Three-point goals: Clarion 3 (G. Babweton, S. Babweton 2), Kane 0; Total fouls: Clarion 13, Kane 12; fouled out:
Cowanesque Valley 32, Northern Potter 18
ULYSSES — Cowanesque Valley shut down Northern Potter in the second half, running away with an inter-district victory.
Rebecca Martin had eight rebounds and four points to lead NoPo. Kayden Brown added five rebounds and four steals to go with her two points, Molly Cady had four points and five rebounds and Reagan Slawson dished out two assists.
Woodring 5 3-5 14, Churchill 3 1-1 7, Surine 3 3-7 9, Nudd 1 0-0 2. Totals:
Northern Potter (18)Chapman 2 0-0 4, Cady 2 0-2 4, Brown 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 2-4 4, Kio 1 0-0 2. Totals:
Three-point goals: CV 1 (Woodring), NoPo 0; Total fouls: CV 11, NoPo 12; fouled out: None.
