COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport girls basketball team erupted for 63 points Wednesday evening, easing over Smethport thanks to four double-digit scorers.
Emma Chambers scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Falcons in a 63-25 victory. Coudy led by 14 points at halftime before pulling away late.
Hallie Rigas scored 11 points for Coudy and Emilee Ruter and Sierra Myers each scored 10. Elizabeth Hungiville led Smethport with 15 points.
AT COUDERSPORT Smethport (25)
Lutz 1 0-0 2, Hungiville 6 2-2 15, Goodman 1 0-0 3, Dinch 2 0-0 5. Totals
: 10 2-2 25
Coudersport (63)Rigas 4 0-0 11, Chambers 7 2-3 18, Fink 3 3-4 9, Ruter 4 2-4 10, Myers 4 2-3 10, Dunn 1 3-4 5. Totals
: 23 12-18 63 Smethport 10 20 22 25 Coudersport 18 34 51 63
Three-point goals: Smethport 3 (Hungiville, Goodman, Dinch), Coudy 5 (Rigas 3, Chambers 2); Total fouls: Smethport 13, Coudy 9; fouled out:
None.
Northern Potter 51, Austin 24
ULYSSES — Strong defense and balanced scoring led Northern Potter to a home victory over Austin, as Rebecca Martin scored a team-high 18 points to go with her 11 rebounds and five steals.
Haylee Chapman posted 11 points, six steals and three assists for NoPo, while Molly Cady added eight rebounds. Lily Clinger led Austin with eight points and Kadence McKeirnan had six points and nine rebounds.
AT ULYSSES Austin (24)
Brewer 3 0-0 6, Rees 2 0-0 2, McKeirnan 1 2-2 6, Zeaman 1 0-0 2, Clinger 3 2-4 8. Totals
: 10 4- 6 24
Northern Potter (51)Chapman 4 2-2 11, Cady 2 2-4 6, Brown 2 2-4 6, Thompson 1 2-2 4, Haynes 1 1-2 3, Slawson 1 0-0 3, Martin 6 6-8 18. Totals
: 17 15-22 51 Austin 8 11 17 24 Northern Potter 7 21 30 51
Three-point goals: Austin 0, NoPo 8 (Martin 6, Slawson, Chapman); Total fouls: Austin 16, NoPo 13; fouled out:
None.
Punxsutawney 45, St. Marys 34
ST MARYS — Punxsutawney picked up a key District 9 League victory over St. Marys, one that may have been a peak into a potential District 9 Class 3A postseason rematch.
Avary Powell led a team-wide Punxsy offensive effort with 13 points, while Jayssa Snelick led St. Marys with 12 points.
AT ST MARYS
Punxsutawney (45)
Presloid 2 3-5 7, D. Griebel 1 2-2 4, S. Griebel 3 4-5 12, Burkett 2 2-2 7, Powell 6 1-2 13. Totals
: 14 12-16 45
St. Marys (34)Schneider 1 0-0 2, Catalone 2 4-6 7, Eckels 1 2-3 4, Snelick 5 5-7 16, Caskey 2 1-2 5. Totals
: 11 12-17 34 Punxsutawney 7 23 33 45 St. Marys 7 14 24 34
Three-point goals: Punxsy 3 (S. Griebel 2, Burkett), St. Marys 1 (Snelick); Total fouls: Punxsy 15, St. Marys 15; fouled out:
None.
JV: St. Marys 16, Punxsy 12