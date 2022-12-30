ALLEGANY, N.Y. — It was by no means perfect, but Portville girls basketball coach Inga Welty started to feel like she had her team back on Thursday.
The Panthers emerged from the Christmas holiday break with their full lineup after a rash of injuries over the opening weeks of the 2022-23 season. Making her return after sitting two games due to a knee injury, Portville junior center Lilly Bentley showed the level of post play that made her a Big 30 All-Star as a sophomore, scoring 17 points with 10 points and six blocks to lead a 41-33 victory over Port Allegany at the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Showcase.
Portville narrowly trailed through most of the first half but a late second-quarter 7-0 run gave the Panthers just enough for a 24-22 halftime lead. Portville then held Port Allegany to nine second-half points, including just three in the third quarter.
“I feel like we should be ahead of where we’re at still,” Welty noted. “I don’t know it it’s part Christmas break, part getting everybody back — we had all 10 at practice for two days which was great; we haven’t had that with injuries and things, so it’s going to still take us some time, but I was really happy with the way we responded in the third quarter. That’s usually not our best quarter. And I thought we did much better. There’s still things to work on, communication being key, but they’re happy, it’s a win.”
THOUGH LESS than 100% still, there’s much Portville (5-1) can build on with its full group back in place.
“Between (Lily returning) and Teagan (Kosinski)’s still pretty ginger, but she’s out of the boot, which is great and I didn’t have Jackie (Scanlon) against Wellsville, it’s nice to have her back,” Welty said. “So hopefully we’ll jell a little bit better as the season goes on, and it’s a great group of girls.”
Ava Haynes had 10 rebounds with her eight points and two blocks for PCS. Kosinski swiped six steals and Scanlon made four assists and scored nine points.
For Port Allegany (3-2), Evin Stauffer scored 14 points. Ella Moses added six points and three rebounds.
Impressed with Stauffer’s energy, Welty said she used the Port guard as an example of how to play.
“She came ready to play, she was fired up from the get-go,” Welty said. “And I made a point of saying that at halftime, ‘She’s fist-bumping and she’s pumped when she does something well and she’s pointing, and we are doing none of those things.’ So I used her as my example at halftime.”
BENTLEY AND Stauffer won the game MVP awards, presented by the showcase’s organizers, IAABO Board 121 (Cattaraugus County). Kosinski and Port Allegany’s Brynn Evens won sportsmanship awards.
“Portville definitely stepped up their defensive pressure in the second half and we went cold,” Port Allegany coach Jamie Evens said. “That was really the issue. I was happy with our defense, we held them to 43. I thought we made them work for everything they’ve got. Bentley is a heck of a player and I thought we did a good job of containing her as much as possible and really if we could have scored a few more points, I think it would have been a different game.”
Evens eagerly accepted the invitation to play in the DeCerbo Showcase, formerly known as the IAABO Tournament.
“We love it,” Evens said. “Any non-conference competition we can get helps us in the long run. I’ve been asking these guys for a few years to try to get into the tournament and Portville’s a team we’ve tried to schedule just on our regular out-of-conference schedule. So it worked out well for us, I just told the girls this is an experience that’ll help us come February and March and that’s the reason we want to play in it and hopefully they continue it.
“We play in the summer league and their JV coach, Jason Luther, used to coach in Port, so we have a good connection with them. Obviously, a very talented group, Inga always has a solid squad and it’s good for us to get that kind of competition.”
Likewise, Welty was excited to play a different matchup than her Panthers typically face with a cross-state opponent like the Gators.
“I like that you’re playing a team that you really don’t know much about. If I was to play Olean, we see each other all the time, or an Allegany,” Welty said. “But I like that part. I think it’s cool that they mixed up (the matchups); Randolph and Eldred and us and Port, which was smart.”