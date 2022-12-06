SMETHPORT — In their first game of the season, Port Allegany fought Smethport down to the last several seconds, squeaking out a 41-37 victory against the Hubbers to start their season with a win.

Coming into this game, the Gators had an inexperienced roster. With several of their players having to play football deep into the postseason, the Gators had not had a full roster for more than three days.

