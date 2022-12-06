SMETHPORT — In their first game of the season, Port Allegany fought Smethport down to the last several seconds, squeaking out a 41-37 victory against the Hubbers to start their season with a win.
Coming into this game, the Gators had an inexperienced roster. With several of their players having to play football deep into the postseason, the Gators had not had a full roster for more than three days.
“We expected the game to be a little sloppy and a little off, just with a lack of practice time we’ve had,” said Gators head coach Kyle Babcock, “but we play hard and it’s good to grind one out early.”
Both teams started out sloppily, turning the ball over on multiple back-to-back possessions and struggling to take the lid off the rim. Smethport was able to break the game open first, with a layup then a score from Alex Cole off an offensive rebound.
The Gators, facing a 1-3-1 zone defense, quickly resorted to constant ball movement, spreading the Hubbers’ formation and finding open shots both inside and out. Despite numerous turnovers that allowed Smethport to stay in the game, the Gators held a 12-9 lead going into the second quarter.
After finding success against the Hubbers’ zone defense, the Gators continued their swinging ball movement, racing the ball around the perimeter several times before finding the open man. On
defense, the Gators ran a 2-3 zone that collapsed on drives and forced the Hubbers to rely on their 3-point shot, stalling their offense and allowing the Gators to run up a 21-13 lead with under three minutes left to go.
However, a pair of back-to-back triples by Carson Dunn, as well as continuous turnovers from the Gators, sparked some life into the first-half Hubbers, who cut the lead to 24-21 at the half.
“We like to keep our game spread out, and it helps when you can knock down some threes,” said Babcock. “If we keep the ball moving and don’t force stuff we’ll be okay, but I think we tried to force things way too much tonight.”
Coming out of the break, the Gators looked to reclaim the momentum of the game, scoring five quick points that came from tough offensive rebounds from Mason Klawuan and Braylon Button. However, like in the second quarter, a pair of threes from the Hubbers gave them new energy and they retaliated again, this time picking off three consecutive passes from the Gators and taking a 30-29 lead with two minutes left in the quarter. A at-the-buzzer shot from the paint from Button retook a 31-30 lead for the Gators going into the fourth.
With just eight minutes left, both teams expended the last bits of energy to fight for a win. The Gators continued to push the lead from the paint, collecting multiple offensive rebounds that resulted in quick points, while the Hubbers desperately tried to collect on shots from deep.
“That’s one good thing about us, we have some height. We stress that we have to beat teams up on the boards and that’s going to be huge for us this year,” said Babcock. “We have to out-rebound teams.”
Without either team able to break away, the Hubbers chose to foul intentionally. With 13 seconds left, the Gators missed a one-and-one opportunity at the line, giving the Hubbers a chance to score.
With the game on the line, the Hubbers raced down-court, but a last-second shot from the paint eventually missed and gave the Gators their first win of the season.
With all his second-chance scoring, Button led the Gators with eight points in the teams win, followed by Drew Evens and Henry Troupe with seven.
Button 4 0-2 8, Evens 2 1-2 7, Klawuan 3 0-0 7, Moses 3 0-0 6, Ruding 2 3-4 6, Amell 1 1-1 3, Causer 1 0-0 2, Troupe 1 0-0 2,
Dunn 4 0-0 11, Cole 5 0-0 10, Alfieri 3 1-1 9, Leet 2 0-0 5
Three-point goals: Port (4) Evens 2, Klawuan 1, Ruding 1, Smethport (6) Dunn 3, Alfieri 2, Leet 1; Total fouls: Port (11), Smethport (12); fouled out: None.