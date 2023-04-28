NEW YORK — The NBA G League announced Thursday that Jalen Adaway has been dismissed and disqualified from the league for violating the terms of the NBA G League Anti-Drug Program.
Under the Anti-Drug Program, Adaway, as a first-year player, is eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.
A former standout for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team who led the Bonnies to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and the NIT Final Four in 2022, Adaway played in 11 games for the Austin Spurs in 2022-23, averaging 5.7 points and 2.1 rebounds.
The NBA G League, NBA G League teams, and the Next Gen Basketball Players Union are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA G League player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a player’s suspension or dismissal from the league.