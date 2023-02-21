There are not a lot of situations that have more pressure than a game-winning shot.
Now add the fact that it is in overtime. In a championship game. Regardless of all of that, Will Wortman’s shot went in.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Coming down to a buzzer-beated, the Elk County Catholic boys basketball team earned redemption as they were crowned Allegany Mountain League champions with a 31-29 overtime win over defending-champion Ridgway.
Wortman led the Crusaders throughout the closely fought game, scoring six of the team’s 14 first-half points and all of ECC’s third quarter points. The Elkers kept up, not allowing the deficit to grow larger than a few points at the conclusion of any quarter and tying the game at 29 to force overtime.
Once there, Ridgway began running out the clock, holding for a late shot that would eventually miss the mark. After a rebound and a timeout, Wortman found the ball, and a finger-roll with just seconds left found the bottom of the basket, as well as an AML title for the Crusaders.
Wortman’s 19 points, 11 of which came in the second half, stood as a game-high as he led his team to a title. Michael Jacobs contributed six points for the Crusaders in the win. For the Elkers, Aaron Sorg scored a team-high 14 points, while Alex Merritt ended with six points.
ECC was able to celebrate two league titles in one day, as the Lady Crusaders also were crowned AML champions with a win over cross-city rivals St. Marys.
After beating Kane in the semifinals, Sami Straub led ECC in offense with 15 points to bring the Lady Crusaders a banner. Alongside her, Lucky Klawuhn also ended in double-double digit scoring, hitting four 3-pointers on her way to 13 points.
For the Lady Dutch, Olivia Eckels scored a team-high nine points, followed by Jayssa Snelick with seven and Molly Hanslovan with six points.
Wortman 8 3-3 19, Jacobs 2 2-2 6, O’Neill 0 2-2 2, Brannock 1 0-0 2, Straub 1 0-0 2. Totals
Ridgway (29)Sorg 6 2-4 14, Merritt 2 2-2 6, Coustafson 1 0-0 3, Panebianco 1 0-2 2, Benninger 2 0-0 4. Totals
Three-point goals: ECC 0, Rway 1 (Coustafson); Total fouls: ECC 12, Rway 10; fouled out:
Snelick 3 1-3 7, Eckels 2 4-5 9, Hanslovan 2 0-0 6, Schneider 1 0-0 3, Catalone 1 2-2 4, Caskey 1 0-0 2. Totals
Straub 5 3-4 15, Klawuhn 4 1-2 13, Mouer 3 0-0 6, Pistner 1 0-0 2. Totals
Three-point goals: St. Marys 4 (Hanslovan 2, Schneider, Eckels), ECC 6 (Klawuhn 4, Straub 2); Total fouls: St. Marys 10 , ECC 11; fouled out: Snelick (St. Marys)
