ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team may no longer have a realistic chance at a top-four Atlantic 10 Tournament seed.
It might not have embarked upon the full February run that we’re accustomed to seeing.
It might not have followed that impressive three-game win streak in quite the fashion we thought it could.
Bona, though, still has plenty for which to play over the final two weeks of the season.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s squad can still finish the year on a high note, still bring plenty of momentum into Brooklyn. It can still extend its conference-best streak of consecutive 10-plus-win campaigns (with a 3-1 finish), still finish markedly higher than where it was projected (10th) in the preseason.
First, of course, Bona needs to get off the schneid and return to taking care of home court. And it can do that when it meets high-powered George Washington on Sunday (2 o’clock, WPIG-FM, USA-TV) before a near capacity crowd as part of Alumni Weekend inside the Reilly Center.
“We just look at it as the challenge is George Washington on Sunday afternoon,” said Schmidt, when asked about Bona’s approach to these final four games of the year. “That’s what we’re looking at. We can’t look ahead or look back. … It’s Alumni Weekend, we’re gonna have a great crowd. But that crowd’s not gonna help us if we don’t play well.”
NOW ON a three-game slide following that emphatic win over Dayton, and back home, the Bonnies (13-14, 7-7) could probably be categorized as desperate. And tomorrow, they’ll look to return to the win column against a foe it hasn’t seen in awhile.
Bona’s scheduled road tilt with the Colonials last year was the only one of three league games postponed midseason due to COVID-19 that was never made up. The last time it played GW, then, was back in February 2021, in an empty RC, an 88-41 evisceration by Bona and one of the most lopsided victories of the Schmidt era.
Two years later, it doesn’t figure to be as easy.
GW, after making a coaching change and being picked to finish 12th in the preseason poll, has hung in there under first-year coach Chris Caputo, a former longtime Jim Larranaga aide at Miami, currently sitting 10th in the league standings at 6-7 (12-14 overall), but just a game out of sixth.
And it’s done so with the best offense in the league.
GW BOASTS the A-10’s top scoring tandem in guards James Bishop IV, who leads the conference (and ranks 14th nationally) at 21 points per game, and Brendan Adams — the younger brother of former Bona star Jaylen Adams — who ranks fifth at 17.2 points. It also has two other double-digit scorers in freshman guard Maximus Edwards (11 points), who, along with the Bonnies’ Yann Farell, is a leading candidate for A-10 Rookie of the Year, and veteran 4-man Ricky Lindo (10 points).
Bona held Bishop IV, who was already averaging 19 as a sophomore, to just six points on 2-for-7 shooting in February 2021. Since it last saw him, however, the 6-foot-2 guard has upped those averages to 16.7 and 21.0. How does Schmidt’s group go about trying to slow a team with so many scoring options?
“You’re not gonna stop them,” Schmidt insisted. “You try to contain them as much as you can. They’re gonna get their buckets, you just gotta try to make it harder for them. One (Bishop) takes 18 shots a game, one (Adams, who spent his first three years at UConn, and the last two at GW) takes 13 shots a game, so they’re gonna get their shots up. We just make it difficult for them, contest without fouling.
“But they’re good. Edwards is good. They’ve got a bunch of really good players. They can really score the basketball.”
THE COLONIALS got off to a surprisingly strong A-10 start, winning five of their first seven games, but have since leveled off, dropping five of six — with all five losses coming by double figures and the lone win coming in double OT against Richmond, when they put up 107 points. The reason for their inconsistent nature seems fairly straightforward: GW is averaging a league-best 76.2 points in league play, but surrendering a league-worst 81.1 points.
Might the Colonials’ lack of defense be something that Bona, which shoots better and averages significantly more points at home — most noticeably leading scorer Daryl Banks III, who’s averaging 21 points in A-10 home games, but just eight points in road games — can exploit? Perhaps, Schmidt said.
But the bigger key, he noted, is not letting GW go off.
“They play fast; there’s a lot of possessions in the game, that’s why they’re scoring a lot of points and giving up a lot of points,” he said of the Colonials’ widely disparate numbers. “Our job is to execute our offense and, from an offensive standpoint, try to get some stuff in the open court, but defensively try to keep them in the halfcourt. They’re really good in the open court, they’ve got really good skill players.”
He maintained, “This game can’t be in the 80s. If it’s in the 80s, we’re gonna be in a lot of trouble.”
GW has run into that very kind of trouble during its losing streak, averaging just 65 points in those five losses, culminating with a season-low total in a 66-53 setback to George Mason on Wednesday. And that may have provided a blueprint for the Bonnies, who have won six of the seven over the Colonials.
“Yeah, but we haven’t been stellar ourselves (in that time),” Schmidt acknowledged. “We’ve (watched the film) to see how other teams attack, how you can take advantage of it, absolutely, but they’re doing the same with us.
“We gotta try to stop them. We gotta play a really good defensive game in order for us to win.”