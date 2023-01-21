bona

Anouar Mellouk (11) scores for St. Bonaventure during Wednesday’s win over Duquesne.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

CHICAGO — Say this for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team:

Despite its inconsistencies and scoring droughts, regardless of its road struggles and uneven outings, Bona is a final defensive stop at Rhode Island from being 5-1 a third of the way through the conference season. With an entirely new team.

