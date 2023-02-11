PITTSBURGH — It’s been in this position before.

Back on Jan. 25, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team lost to a better-than-expected league foe at home before having to play a pair of daunting road games. We know how the Bonnies responded in that instance: they followed that setback to Fordham with two of their most impressive, if unforeseen, victories of the season.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos