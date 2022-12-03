lady owls

Alanna Benson takes the ball up during the Lady Owls 32-16 win over Allegany-Limestone.

 Era Photo by Hunter O. Lyle

DUKE CENTER — With the shadow of their 2-19 season still looming, the Bradford girls basketball team closed out a 32-16 win against Allegany-Limestone in its 2022-23 debut, the first of the season and the first for rookie head coach Marty Bechelli.

In the first look of action for the Lady Owls, they traveled to Otto-Eldred for the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament. Faced off against A-L, the Lady Owls quickly found themselves in a battle of offensive perseverance, with both teams searching to find baskets without much luck.

