DUKE CENTER — With the shadow of their 2-19 season still looming, the Bradford girls basketball team closed out a 32-16 win against Allegany-Limestone in its 2022-23 debut, the first of the season and the first for rookie head coach Marty Bechelli.
In the first look of action for the Lady Owls, they traveled to Otto-Eldred for the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament. Faced off against A-L, the Lady Owls quickly found themselves in a battle of offensive perseverance, with both teams searching to find baskets without much luck.
At the start of the game, the Lady Owls’ offense turned to Alanna Benson and Kalie Dixon, who gave Bradford a 6-3 lead through the first eight minutes of play. However, as A-L’s defense adjusted in the second quarter, the Lady Owls tried to spread the wealth and explore other scoring opportunities. With that mentality, Bradford finished the first half on a 13-3 run, leading 19-6 going into the break.
“As the game progressed we got everybody else involved and it really started to open things up for us,” said Bechelli. “The more we get the others involved and the girls coming off the bench, the better we’re going to be. It’s a work in progress.”
In the third quarter, Bradford lost its momentum as both teams struggled to find the bottom of the basket. Despite the Lady Gators giving up on their full-court press, points did not come any easier, resulting in the Lady Owls only scoring three points throughout the quarter.
Despite having their best scoring quarter with seven points, the Lady Gators were too far behind to muster any significant gains. The Lady Owls scored 10 points in the last quarter, producing a 16-point victory.
“It’s huge (to get a win early.) They’re ecstatic right now,” said Bechelli. “I try to tell them ‘don’t get too high, don’t get too low’ because these two teams we’re going to face next are tough. Otto-Eldred is a powerhouse… Whatever happens is going to happen.”
Dixon led the Lady Owls in scoring with 15 points, followed by Benson with nine. Kenzie Taylor scored four points.
“We made a lot of mistakes that we know we can work on. We have to really concentrate on limiting some of the things we did wrong, and we will. It will just take some time,” said Bechelli on his first impression of the team, “but we only have so many players. We’re limited but the more kids we can put out there, the better Bradford is going to be.”
Otto-Eldred 60, Gowanda 17
The Lady Terrors started their season where they left off — dominating.
In the first game of a two-day tournament, O-E faced off against New York opponent Gowanda. Carried by reigning conference Player of the Year Katie Sheeler, the Lady Terrors showcased their offensive prowess and defensive capabilities. In the first quarter, O-E enforced a full-court embargo, only allowing the Panthers to find the bottom of the net twice, while scoring thirteen of their own.
O-E then exploded offensively to end the half with a 37-7 lead. For the last two quarters, O-E only allowed 10 points while scoring 23 more of its own.
Sheeler started her senior campaign with a 26-point performance, 12 of which came from behind the arc, leading her team into the championship matchup.
Stevens 2 0-0 5, C. Scanlon 2 0-2 5, L. Scanlon 1 0-0 3. Totals: 4-7-14-17
Sheeler 9 4-5 26, Drummond 1 5-8 7, Close 2 2-2 6, Gordon 2 1-2 6, Heller 1 3-4 6, Merry 1 2-2 5, Bell 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13-37-49-60
Three-point goals: OE 7 (Sheeler 4, Merry , Gordon , Heller), Gownada 3 (Stevens , C. Scanlon , L. Scanlon) ; Total fouls: OE 6, Gowanda 21; fouled out: None.