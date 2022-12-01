Despite plenty of new faces, the Bradford boys basketball team hopes the 2022-23 season will bring added familiarity.
The Owls lost much of their scoring from last season — John Bennardi’s first as head coach — and Jake Franz is the lone letter winner returning from last year’s 9-14 finish. What the Owls may lack in big names, however, they make up for in depth, giving Bennardi reason for optimism as he fields a new-look lineup.
“The familiarity of everything is a little bit easier,” said Bennardi, who took over as boss of the Bradford boys last year after most recently coaching the Ridgway girls. “Now that they have an understanding of what the expectations are from me, that’s a huge factor. We’ve really focused on more competitive-type drills. We want a lot more competitive spirit early so that, when we go into these hostile environments, we’re prepared for all that stuff.”
Bradford didn’t just lose four starters from last season.
It lost the bulk of its minutes, as the Owls frequently started four seniors and rotated a host of names off the bench. Franz’s 10.7 points per game return, and behind him, the Owls expect contributions from up and down their roster.
“We lost everything from last year in terms of scoring,” Bennardi said. “(Franz) will need to be the catalyst to get us through these first couple months, but I think a lot of kids who are behind will step up and contribute. We’re looking for more of a team effort than anything.”
Last year saw many of Bradford’s games decided in the final minutes. The Owls caught a hot streak mid-way through league play, one that carried them into the District 9 postseason, though they fell to Punxsutawney for the third time in the Class 4A semifinals.
Which players will be asked to play an expanded role? That’s still to be determined, as the Owls will likely rotate frequently again to start this year.
With four seniors and seven juniors, their scorebooks could be filled more by a host of six and eight-point scorers than a couple of standouts.
“We’ve spent an exorbitant amount of time working on shooting,” Bennardi said. “Playing in those close games is going to help us, and you need to win a couple. Once you win a couple, you’re used to it, and that helps you in the playoffs. We need to have the confidence to finish those games out and reduce the number of turnovers we made last season.”
Lucas Johnson and Isaiah Fitton, two of the team’s four seniors, saw time off the bench last year. They’re joined by Greg Tyler and Jesse Taylor in the Owls’ senior class, while AJ Gleason, Franz, Wyatt Stark, Brendan Warner, Chase Wineberg, Adam Ward and Derrick Lyons round out the junior class.
Talan Reese and Carter Colley are the team’s lone sophomores while Danny Marasco, Marcus Terwilliger, Enzo Aiello and Ben Woodhouse account for its freshmen.
“With my system, I’d love to be able to go 8-to-10 (players) deep, and I think we can,” Bennardi said. “We’ve seen great efforts the first eight or nine days of practice and a lot of these guys put in some good offseason work, so I think we’ll be able to use a myriad of people to accomplish our goals. It’s nice to have that depth because it gives us a lot of flexibility in what we’re doing. That’s a big part of the process right now.”
Bradford opens its season this weekend at the Randy Stebbins Memorial Tournament, where it will meet Eisenhower on Friday. After non-league contests against Warren and Oil City, the Owls’ District 9 League schedule looms, as does the usual difficulty that comes with it.
Bradford hopes that, after identifying its strengths early in the year, late-season improvement will come like it did last season. Using added familiarity with Bennardi’s system, however, the Owls will look to use strength in numbers to take a step forward.
“These guys have put a lot of effort in to prepare,” Bennardi said. “They work hard in practice, they’re good kids and they’re committed. We have a tough schedule like we do every season, and if we can just stay the course and remain mentally tough, we’re going to be competitive.”