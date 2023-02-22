franz

Jake Franz takes the ball up court for Bradford during the Owls loss against Brookville on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Franz led the Owls in scoring this season with 12 points a game.

While neither team earned a ticket to the postseason, the Bradford girls and boys basketball team found progression and silver linings in their respective rebuilding processes.

A season ago, the Bradford boys scrapped their way to the playoffs with a 9-13 record and the fifth best record in the District 9 League. That was the first year under defensive-minded head coach John Bennardi. In his second year, the Owls fell in the standings, ending their season 6-16 overall.

