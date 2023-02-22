While neither team earned a ticket to the postseason, the Bradford girls and boys basketball team found progression and silver linings in their respective rebuilding processes.
A season ago, the Bradford boys scrapped their way to the playoffs with a 9-13 record and the fifth best record in the District 9 League. That was the first year under defensive-minded head coach John Bennardi. In his second year, the Owls fell in the standings, ending their season 6-16 overall.
“Overall the kids never quit, they never gave up and we had a lot of positive things happen. We were in a lot of close games and had a tough schedule. A lot of teams on our schedule are going to go deep into the playoffs,” said Bennardi. “I think we definitely did a lot of nice things and the seniors left the program in a better place.”
The Owls opened up their season with a win against Eisenhower in the Otto-Eldred tournament, but suffered three losses before their next win, something that would become a pattern as the season continued. Throughout their 22 games, the Owls struggled to string wins together, their most being two in a row and ending with four straight losses.
Part of the Owls’ problem could be attributed to having a youthful roster. With only four seniors on the team, the offensive load fell to the team’s juniors, such as Jake Franz, who led the team in scoring this season with 12 points a game.
“(The juniors’) basketball IQ really improved this year. A lot of their skill sets have gotten better over the past few years and they’re understanding more of what we want to do from a system perspective. Defensively they’ve improved tremendously,” said Bennardi. “They just need to put the work in. Players are made in the offseason and they need to play as much as they can to work on their game.”
Along with Franz was fellow junior Brendan Warner who averaged nine points a game, as well as Chase Wineberg who tallied roughly eight points a game and led the Owls in rebounding and blocks.
Despite a setback in the team’s production, Bennardi is positive about the program going forward.
“We have a very positive outlook for next season. We want to do better. Every year our expectation is District 9 championship and state playoffs, so that’s still on the table and that’s definitely something we want to accomplish,” said Bennardi. “Also, we’ve had very successful junior varsity and junior high campaigns, so moving forward the future is very bright as far as I see it.”
On the girls side of the court, the Lady Owls, who welcomed rookie head coach Marty Bechelli, finished at 2-19, finding themselves with the same they held a season ago. Despite the lackluster finish on paper, the Lady Owls found incremental gains throughout their season.
“The kids hung in there. There’s a lot of work to be done,” said Bechelli. “All of our stats improved (over the season), from shooting percentage to steals to our turnovers. It all improved on paper. That’s a plus.”
After beating Allegany Limestone and Union early into the season, their short roster struggled to find fresh legs, which compounded as the season went on and resulted in 16 straight losses to end their season.
With only two seniors leaving the team in Alanna Benson and Carli Perischini, the Lady Owls will retain the majority of their core heading into next season. With the team still developing and building the program, the Lady Owls are looking for someone to step up and take charge.
“There has to be leadership roles. Someone that’s willing to help build a team, it has to be a team effort. One thing I learned this season is in basketball there has to be a team, you can’t have one or two players running the show by themselves,” said Bechelli. “From everything from motivation to positivity to dedication, doing the extra things, someone has to find that leadership role.”
One possibility could be current junior Kalie Dixon, who led the team with just under nine points and just over a block a game. Benson followed closely behind in scoring with 8.1 points a night.
Similar to the boys team, the Lady Owls hope to continue to develop and find success going forward as younger players join the ranks.
“I went to see some of the 8th-grade games and there seems to be a lot of good athletes. They were having fun playing basketball which is extremely important,” said Bechelli. “The more athletes you have the better off your team will be.”