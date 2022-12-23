DUBOIS — Jake Franz and Brendan Warner each scored 20 points, but that wasn’t enough for the Bradford boys basketball team at DuBois Central Catholic, as the Owls dropped a 66-59 decision Thursday evening.

Warner hit five 3-pointers for Bradford, which hit nine in the game but couldn’t overcome 27 points by DCC’s Luke Swisher and 20 by Andrew Green.

