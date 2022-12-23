DUBOIS — Jake Franz and Brendan Warner each scored 20 points, but that wasn’t enough for the Bradford boys basketball team at DuBois Central Catholic, as the Owls dropped a 66-59 decision Thursday evening.
Warner hit five 3-pointers for Bradford, which hit nine in the game but couldn’t overcome 27 points by DCC’s Luke Swisher and 20 by Andrew Green.
AT DUBOIS Bradford (59)
Ward 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 1-2 6, Reese 2 1-1 5, Franz 6 6-10 20, Warner 6 3-4 20, Wineberg 2 1-2 6. Totals: 19 12-19 59 DuBois Catholic (66)
Swisher 10 7-11 27, Hanna 5 0-0 10, Green 8 1-6 20, Paisley 1 0-0 2, Fox 0 0-2 0, Varischetti 0 1-2 1, Fragile 1 2-3 4. Totals: 26 11-24 66 Bradford 18 24 42 59 DuBois Catholic 14 29 48 66
Three-point goals: Bradford 9 (Warner 5, Franz 2, Johnson, Wineberg), DCC 3 (Green 3); Total fouls: Bradford 16, DCC 17; fouled out: None.