CLARION — The Terrors weren’t ready for it to end.
At this stage of the season, no one is.
The Otto-Eldred boys basketball team was one of four Class 2A programs remaining in the PIAA playoffs Tuesday. This time, though, it ran into Aliquippa.
The District 7 champion Quips defeated O-E, 56-28, in the Class 2A Western Final at PennWest Clarion. O-E brought its best effort to Tippin Gymnasium, but Aliquippa’s athleticism and physicality allowed it to run back into the state final, where it fell a year ago.
Cameron Lindsay was the ringleader of a fast and furious Quips attack, scoring 19 points while dominating the glass. Shene Thomas led O-E with 11 points, but the Terrors struggled to find space on the offensive end, falling behind by 16 at halftime while battling a deficit that only grew.
“I got a lot of tape but tape just doesn’t do (Aliquippa) justice,” O-E coach Derrick Francis said. “I knew they were athletic and nothing surprised me with what they did but they were faster than I thought, and maybe I should have played that a little differently. I’ll take every loss that we have and the kids take every win. I need to do better for these kids and we’ll be back.”
THE QUIPS opened each half of a 6-0 run.
Lindsay had his way in the paint, preventing O-E offense and creating his own. Aliquippa’s offense spanned far beyond him, however, as nine Quips landed on the score sheet and five scored five points or more.
Offensive maneuvers that worked for O-E all year were unsuccessful against the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (WPIAL) champions. The state semifinals present a margin of error thinner than any fixture prior, and against the Quips, that applied to passes, rebounds and more.
“I thought we could switch our defenses up. We were a primarily man-to-man defensive team playing a 1-3-1,” Francis said. “We needed to be more versatile and get better throughout the year with running some zone stuff because we can’t play (Aliquippa) in man the whole game; we just don’t have the horses.”
Aliquippa’s six-point run in the second half pushed its advantage north of 20, and despite some rebuttals by Thomas, the third quarter became the opposite of what the trailing Terrors needed. A five-point burst by Mike Gaskins enacted a running clock in the final minute of the third, which by rule, continued throughout the fourth.
O-E was held to just nine field goals, an uncharacteristic number for one of District 9’s best offenses. The Terrors are equally imposing on defense, but unlike most prior opponents, the Quips were able to score from throughout the floor.
“It’s pretty sad in that locker room; I’m not going to lie,” Francis said. “I’ve always said to the kids, you need to take steps to get to these places and it doesn’t happen overnight. When we started this thing, the (North Tier League) was our first step, then winning a District 9 title was our step and we didn’t do that this year, but we made a run to the Final Four.
“I’ll stand by it — there aren’t any two seeds left. You need to win (your district) to be in the state final. That’s just how it works. We’re going to get back in the gym with the kids, get grinding in AAU and get in the weight room. We’re just going to get better.”
O-E’S SEASON ends at 26-3.
Two-plus weeks removed from their first-ever PIAA postseason victory, the Terrors pieced together a historic run, the likes of which District 9 had never seen. They were the first D9 boys team to reach the Class 2A Western Final, and until Saturday, were accompanied by the O-E girls basketball team on each side’s way to the state quarterfinals.
Aliquippa will play in Friday’s Class 2A final against Eastern champion Lancaster Mennonite. The Quips fell in last year’s Class 3A final.
O-E will take pride in this run, and for a team that starts four underclassmen, will have a chance to replicate it in the future. First, though, the Terrors have some banners to raise.
“We didn’t hang our heads. We could’ve used every excuse in the book,” Francis said. “I’m proud of those kids. I’m proud of what they did for the community, I’m proud of what our administration has done and I’m proud of what our assistant coaches have done.”
AT CLARION Otto-Eldred (28)
Man. Splain 1 0-0 3, Maholic 1 0-0 2, Cousins 2 0-0 5, Francis 0 2-2 2, Caldwell 0 0-2 0, Max Splain 1 0-0 3, Thomas 4 3-3 11. Totals
: 9 5-7 28
Aliquippa (56)Qa. Good 1 0-0 3, DJ Walker 3 0-0 8, Qu. Goode 2 0-0 5, Freeman 1 1-2 3, Haynes 1 0-0 2, Gaskins 2 0-0 5, Lindsey 9 1-2 19, McBride 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 21 1-4 56 Otto-Eldred 5 13 21 28 Aliquippa 12 29 52 56
Three-point goals: O-E 3 (Man. Splain, Max Splain, Cousins), Aliquippa 6 (Da. Walker 2, Qa. Goode, DJ Walker, Qu. Goode, Gaskins); Total fouls: O-E 9, Aliquippa 12; fouled out: None.