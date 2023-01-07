ST. MARYS — St. Marys may not have mustered the offense it has shown at points this season, but against Bradford, the Dutch made up for it on the other end.
After building an early lead, St. Marys had just enough defense to hold on against the Owls in a physical District 9 League showdown.
Bradford played close and had several chances to tie, but on a night where both teams’ shooting struggled, couldn’t hit the shot to pull even. St. Marys kept its promising start to the season alive with a 40-35 victory, paced by 16 points from Tanner Fox.
“We knocked down our foul shots at the end, and if we didn’t do that, we’d be looking at a loss,” St. Marys head coach Bill Shuey said. “We rushed things down the stretch and we lucked out by (Bradford) not scoring along with us. It seemed like when we weren’t scoring, they weren’t scoring, and that’s sometimes just how high school basketball turns out.”
St. Marys’ lead never grew to double digits, but that didn’t seem to bother the Dutch, who scored timely baskets despite their offensive struggles. Each side’s zone defense was impactful.
“As somebody once told me, when the ball goes in the basket, you look like a genius,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said. “There are things you question yourself on but we had good looks and I didn’t think we forced shots. We kept turning (St. Marys) over in key situations but couldn’t capitalize. We just need to do that. We need to finish those chances.”
Fox scored eight points in the first quarter, helping his side build the two-possession lead it would carry most of the way. The Dutch are a capable 3-point shooting team, but Friday, made their due with dribble drives from their talented guards.
Between Fox’s early flurry and Bradford’s early shooting struggles, it appeared as though the Dutch might run away with a victory after they amassed a 13-7 lead through one quarter.
The Owls quickly put that thought to bed, however, when Franz found Lucas Johnson for a layup and a steal by Adam Ward created an easy transition bucket for Franz. That put the Bradford deficit at three (17-14) — where it would be again in the game’s final minutes.
“I never feel these guys are out of anything,” Bennardi said. “There are a lot of positive things to look at with this group and a lot of people contributing. It seems like these guys will always make a run, but we need to get more consistent for four quarters instead of making a run late in the third or fourth.”
A fourth-quarter jumper by Chase Wineberg brought Bradford within a point. Each time St. Marys needed points, however, the Dutch seemed to find them, whether from the field or at the free throw line.
Trailing by three in the final minute, the Owls got the ball inside to Wineberg for a basket to seal a long possession with 37 seconds left. Wineberg then created a turnover to win the ball back, but the Owls turned it over themselves, and St. Marys hit two free throws before another Bradford foul sent the Dutch back to the line.
The Owls had a handful of 3-point looks prior that would have tied it, but were unable to connect.
Wineberg and Franz each finished with 12 points for the Owls, who tried to work the ball into the paint with limited success. Anthony Nedzinski scored 10 points for St. Marys.
Bradford fell to 4-8 overall and 1-1 in the D9 League. As has often been the case in their losses, the Owls gave themselves a chance to win, but will need to find ways to close out tight games.
“We got a lot of contributions from a lot of different guys, we just need to keep working at it,” Bennardi said. “I thought our defense was really good and we did a lot of nice things but we need to work on rebounding and things of that nature.”
St. Marys improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference. After a promising start to the year — especially coming off of a losing season — Shuey’s group will seek to refine its shortcomings as it navigates the same daunting league schedule as the Owls.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, and maybe that was because of Bradford’s pressure, but we turned it over way too much,” Shuey said. “It’s a process. It’s up and down and, hopefully, we learn from tonight and move forward. We need to take care of the ball better. We need to show up every night, shoot the ball and not turn it over from mental errors.”
AT ST. MARYS Bradford (35)
Ward 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Franz 4 3-4 12, Warner 1 1-2 3, Wineberg 6 0-0 12, Fitton 1 0-0 2. Totals:
15 4-6 35
St. Marys (40)Tanner 8 0-0 16, Nedzinski 1 8-8 10, Mitchell 0 2-4 2, Gavazzi 1 3-4 4, Coudriet 1 0-0 2, Thorwart 2 1-2 6. Totals:
13 12-19 40 Bradford 7 16 22 35 St. Marys 13 19 27 40
Three-point goals: Bradford 1 (Franz), St. Marys 2 (Gavazzi, Thorwart); Total fouls: Bradford 17, St. Marys 12; fouled out:
None.
JV: Bradford won.