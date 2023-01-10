SMETHPORT — Down two starters, the Smethport boys basketball team knew it would take a group effort to hold off Galeton.
The Hubbers turned in just that.
With a 21-point performance from go-to guard Carson Dunn and 12 points from Owen Rounsville, the Hubbers pulled away from Galeton in the fourth quarter in a 52-42 victory Monday.
“It was an adjustment for us in the first half. I think a lot of guys were still playing the roles they’re used to, but once they realized it was up to them, they really pulled through,” Smethport head coach Tim Brosky said. “(Rounsville) played wih fire right from the beginning and I think a lot of guys followed him and (Dunn’s) lead.”
Galeton turned in a strong effort, Brosky said, but his team has been in close games already this season. That experience — plus the services of some unlikely contributors off the bench — helped the Hubbers prevail after they were tied with the Tigers at 31 after three quarters.
JoJo Leet added 11 points in the win.
“A lot of young guys had to come in for us at different times than they’re used to, and once they got comfortable, proved themselves,” Brosky said. “It seems like we’re always in tight games late and I think our players were able to stay calm. We took it one possession at a time and just wanted to get stops, run through our offense and find ways to score around the bucket or at the free throw line.”
AT SMETHPORT Galeton (42)
Cimino 3 0-2 9, Ward 1 0-0 2, Sticora 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 1-3 5, Pagano 2 0-2 5, Anderson 3 4-5 10, Whippie 4 0-4 8 Totals:
16 4-16 42
Smethport (52)Dunn 8 2-4 21, Rounsville 3 5-6 12, Pelchy 1 0-0 2, Leet 3 4-6 11, Cole 2 0-0 4, Sanderson 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 11-16 52 Galeton 5 21 31 42 Smethport 9 18 31 52
Three-point goals: Galeton 4 (Cimino 3, Pagano), Smethport (); Total fouls: Galeton 13, Smethport 16; fouled out:
None.
Elk County Catholic 55, Sheffield 19
SHEFFIELD — Jordan Wasko powered the Crusaders past Allegheny Mountain League North opponent Sheffield, pouring in 22 points during a blowout win.
The Crusaders showed up on offense against the Wolverines, scoring by committee and seeing 10 players make their way into the score books. Along with their surplus of scorers, ECC’s defense shut down the Wolverines, giving them their third league win of the season.
For Sheffield, Mason Siluis chipped in seven points, leading the Wolverines in offensive production.
AT SHEFFIELD
Elk County Catholic (55)
Wasko 10 2-2 22, Nussbaum 5 1-2 11, Wortman 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Cherry 1 0-0 2, Urmann 1 0-2 2, O’Neill 2 0-0 4, Brannock 1 0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Straub 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 3-6 55
Sheffield (19)
Siluis 4 0-0 9, Wotorson 1 0-0 2, McNeal 1 0-0 2, Finch 1 2-4 4, Mott-Macalush 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 2-4 19
Elk County Catholic 8 22 35 55
Sheffield 7 9 16 19
Three-point goals: ECC 0, Sheffield(); Total fouls: ECC 9, Sheffield 9; fouled out: none
JV: ECC won 46-30
Clarion-Limestone 61, Johnsonburg 36
JOHNSONBURG — Clarion-Limestone ran away with a victory over Johnsonburg, led by Jace Ferguson’s 16-point effort.
Isaiah Jackson led Jburg with seven points.
AT JOHNSONBURG Clarion-Limestone (61)
Hesdon 5 2-2 14, Klingensmith 4 0-0 10, Painter 2 0-0 4, Smith 4 2-2 10, Ferguson 6 2-2 16, Callen 1 0-0 2, Craig 1 1-2 3, Lutz 1 0-0 2. Totals:
24 7-8 61
Johnsonburg (36)Meyers 1 2-2 4, Asti 1 0-0 2, Zimmerman 2 1-2 6, Jackson 3 1-1 7, Hoffman 3 0-0 6, Myers 0 5-6 5, Lehman 0 1-2 1, Peterson 1 0-0 3. Totals:
10 10-13 36 Clarion-Limestone 16 28 48 61 Johnsonburg 5 20 27 36
Three-point goals: C-L 8 (Hesdon 2, Klingensmith 2, Ferguson 4), Jburg 2 (Zimmerman, Peterson); Total fouls: C-L 13, Jburg 7; fouled out: None.