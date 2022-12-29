After making it to the Sheffield boys basketball tournament championship, Kane fell to Sheffield 61-45, while the Wolves struggled with foul trouble and turnovers.
Sheffield came out with energy and intensity. Hitting a shot from deep on their first possession, the Wolverines then showcased their vicious defense, stripping multiple passes and converting fast break layups on the other end.
The Wolverines full-court-press’ stunted Kane’s early offense and robbed it of any chance to gain momentum. Taking charges and drawing fouls in the paint, the Wolverines also forced the Wolves into the bonus early, resulting in easy shots from the line. After one quarter, the Wolverines led 20-9.
“(Sheffield) was playing tough. They were denying our entry passes pretty well,” said Kane head coach Cory Darr. “They played a tough defense and we just couldn’t crack it.”
The Wolves had hope early in the second quarter, with Ricky Zampogna knocking down a 3-point shot on the opening possession. However, the Wolverines went tick-for-tack, keeping their lead while their full-court-press kept garnering turnovers, turning Kane’s momentum into stagnancy.
The Wolves were able to gain a footing late in the quarter. With just under three minutes left, the Wolves kick started a 6-0 run to cut into the deficit with steals and speed that resulted in fast break points. With a final push on offense, the Wolves entered halftime down 33-21.
“We wanted to attack the hoop a little bit more (in the second half.) We wanted to take it one-on-one and take it to the hoop,” said Darr. “I liked our defense, but we got out-rebounded out there.”
The foul trouble came to a head in the third quarter. After crisp passing and fluid offensive movement had cut the lead to seven, Zampogna — the Wolves’ leading scorer and key rebounder — fouled out.
“Foul trouble killed us. (Zampogna) is a team leader. He’s our big man and he hustles. Losing him and putting him on the bench early hurt a lot,” said Darr. “We did have guys step up, but we just couldn’t keep up with them.”
In the first few possessions after, Kane was rattled and allowed the Wolverines to tack on more points with fast break layups coming off of steals. Despite recollecting themselves and going on a short-lived run at the end of the quarter, the Wolverines had maintained their lead at 42-36.
In the final quarter both teams battled it out on offense.
The Wolves mustered some momentum by increasing the pace, sprinting down the court or tossing long outlet passes immediately after rebounds, but could not stop the Wolverines on offense. Tired legs led to slow defensive rotations from the Wolves, which allowed Sheffield to find open shooters with quick and accurate passes.
By the four-minute mark, Kane found itself down, 54-43, and began desperately forcing jumpers in an effort to cut the lead quickly. Unable to find points, the Wolves’ short possessions allowed the Wolverines to hold the ball, killing the clock and forcing Kane to intentionally foul. With not enough time on the clock, the Wolverines came away with the victory and a championship in their home tournament.
Landon Darr led the Wolves in offensive production with 13 points while also grabbing seven rebounds, followed closely behind by Dane Anderson who finished with 12 and also tallied seven rebounds. Zampogna scored 10 points in the loss.
“(Going forward we need) a little more composure offensively. We need to play a little calmer on offense. We got a little rattled,” said Darr. “We’ll work on that and going through our plays instead of going rogue.”
AT SHEFFIELD Kane (45)
Anderson 3 6-8 12, Lundeen 0 1-2 1, Darr 6 0-0 13, Zampogna 4 0-0 10, Szymanski 0 3-4 4, Paul 1 2-5 4, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals:
15 12-19 45
Sheffield (61)McNeal 5 4-12 14, Silvis 1 5-8 8, Wotorson 4 3-4 13, Mott-Macalush 0 2-2 2, Finch 5 3-7 13, Barr 2 1-2 5, Hardwick 2 1-2 6. Totals:
19 19-37 61 Kane 9 21 36 45 Sheffield 20 33 42 61
Three-point goals: Kane 3 (Darr, Zampogna 2), Sheffield 4 (Woterson 2, Silvis, Hardwick); Total fouls: Kane 20, Sheffield 15; fouled out:
Zampogna (Kane), Szymanski (Kane)
Smethport 46, Youngsville 40
Smethport faced another close contested matchup in the second round of the Sheffield Tournament, this time against Youngsville. However, the Hubbers responded from their loss yesterday to win 46-40.
In the first round against Sheffield, the Hubbers blew an early lead which eventually gave way to a loss. Coming out of the gates against the Eagles with several made 3-pointers, the Hubbers faced a similar situation as they piled up a 15-5 lead going into the second.
“The biggest thing was just putting yesterday behind us and coming together as a team and moving forward as a team,” said Smethport head coach Tim Brosky. “We understood that coming into today, we had to come in ready to work and move past it.”
The Hubbers protected their lead by trading baskets in the second and thanks to an abysmal performance from the Eagles at the free throw line, entered half time up 24-16.
Turnovers hampered the Hubbers in the second half, with Smethport giving up four steals early in the third. However, the Eagles continued to miss from the field and the line, failing to gain any steam. That changed in the final quarter, as an Eagles full-court-press panicked the Hubbers and produced more steals, allowing the start of a comeback.
Late in the fourth, with both teams in the bonus, it became a shoot out from the foul line. While the Hubbers missed a handful, the Eagles struggled to make any.
A made 3-pointer and a split trip from the line from Carson Dunn put the game out of reach and denied another blown lead.
“The key to the win was being together. It took everyone today. It took everyone oming together and playing hard, stepping up and playing in roles that they don’t normally play,” said Brosky. “I think that’s really huge, especially for our freshmen who haven’t played a whole lot.”
Hayden Leet led the Hubbers in scoring with 15 points off three 3-pointers. Preston Alfieri, who ended with 13 points, and Dunn, who finished with 11 points, were the other two Hubbers to end in double-digits.
AT SHEFFIELD Smethport (46)
Leet 3 6-9 15, Alfieri 2 7-10 13, Dunn 4 1-4 11, Cole 1 1-2 3, Bousnville 0 2-2 2, Burdick 1 0-0 2. Totals:
11 17-27 46
Youngsville (40)Lucks 2 5-8 10, Mesel 4 1-2 9, Hendrickson 3 1-2 8, Myers 2 2-5 6, Sene 2 0-0 4, Hill 1 0-0 3. Totals:
12 9-17 40 Smethport 15 24 31 46 Youngsville 5 16 23 40
Three-point goals: Smethport 7 (Leet 3, Alfieri 2, Dunn 2), Youngsville 3 (Hendrickson, Hill, Lucks); Total fouls: Smethport 14, Youngsville18; fouled out: Mesel, Myers, Sene (Smethport)