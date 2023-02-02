Unlike its first meeting with St. Marys, scoring wasn’t an issue for the Bradford boys basketball team Wednesday evening.

The Owls avenged a Jan. 6 loss at St. Marys by beating the Flying Dutch, 55-43, behind 19 points from a red-hot Talan Reese. The win snapped a three-game skid as Bradford (6-12) fights for its playoff life.

