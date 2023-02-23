KARNS CITY — Drew Evens’ fourth-quarter shooting gave Port Allegany life.
On the road in the District 9 boys basketball playoffs, however, the senior’s 3-point barrage wasn’t enough.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Foggy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers early then a few snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 11:09 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds to 30 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
KARNS CITY — Drew Evens’ fourth-quarter shooting gave Port Allegany life.
On the road in the District 9 boys basketball playoffs, however, the senior’s 3-point barrage wasn’t enough.
After playing close for a half, No. 6 Port Allegany fell behind No. 3 Karns City in a crucial third quarter from which it could not recover. The Gators fell, 46-36, in a D9 Class 2A quarterfinal Wednesday evening.
“We were definitely shocked when (KC) came out in that 3-2 zone,” Port head coach Kyle Babcock said. “We watched a lot of film on them and were not expecting that.”
Evens scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the final stanza, all on 3-pointers. By that point, though, Port trailed by more than a dozen, as KC shut down its inside game and beat the Gators’ man defense.
Taite Beighley led the Gremlins with 18 points and Hobie Gortoe scored 13.
“(KC) I think the third quarter was definitely the difference in the game. They came out and Bartoe and Beighley kind of took over,” Babcock said. “We went to a man (defense) and those two were able to get buckets. Those two scored 12 of (KC’s) 14 points in the third quarter while we only scored three.”
Evens also tallied five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Noah Archer had five points and five rebounds in the loss and Blaine Moses pulled down six rebounds. Port finished the year 13-8 overall.
“Our bigs were never able to get going. (KC) did a good job keeping us out of the paint and not allowing us to attack the offensive glass like we typcially are able to,” Babcock said. “When (Evens) gets hot like that, good things tend to happen for us. We just ran out of time.”
Funk 2 1-2 6, Button 1 1-2 3, Evens 6 2-2 20, Archer 2 0-0 5, Ruding 1 0-0 2. Totals
Karns City (46)Bartoe 5 1-5 13, Beighley 6 4-5 18, Rupp 3 0-0 6, Callihan 2 0-0 4, Johns 0 0-1 0, Peters 2 1-2 5. Totals
Three-point goals: Port 8 (Evens 6, Funk, Archer), KC 4 (Bartoe 2, Beighley 2); Total fouls: Port 9, KC 9; fouled out:
Clarion-Limestone 61,
Kane 37
STRATTANVILLE — No. 7 Kane finished its season at 11-12.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.