Bradford needed a big offensive night.
Seeking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Owls had struggled to score in recent weeks. Wednesday evening against Kane, however, Bradford finally broke out of its slump and back into the win column.
A 21-point cushion to open the game would remain a comfortable lead throughout. The Bradford boys basketball team beat Kane, 65-34, running away with what, on paper, looked like a good matchup.
“It was a great effort from everybody,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said. “A lot of guys contributed and I think some things we’re working on can be seen starting to come together. This was a good confidence booster and hopefully we can build on something like this.”
After blanking Kane in the first quarter, Brenden Warner spent the third ensuring the Wolves wouldn’t come back. Warner finished with 22 points and Talan Reese had 13, the tandem fueling a much-needed offensive performance for the Owls.
“We’re down to our last nine games and to us it’s just a new season,” Bennardi said. “Kane is a very good team and we’ve played a very good schedule but it’s time to hopefully grow up and put things together.”
Bradford’s defense spelled big trouble for Kane early.
Turnovers produced points for Bradford, which raced to a 10-0 lead after a five-point sequence from Warner that caused a Kane timeout less than three minutes in. After four scoreless minutes a layup by Adam Ward made Bradford’s lead a dozen and a 3-pointer by Reese stretched it to 15.
Reese followed his try with a steal and score before the Owls got the ball back inside to him for a layup, the latter of which forced a second Kane timeout. Reese scored 10 points in the first quarter alone and, after Kane missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer, the Wolves sat scoreless after a quarter.
Kane finally scored its first basket on a put-back by Scott Szymanski, 1:36 into the second quarter. Sam Lundeen and Ricky Zampogna teamed with Szymanski to get the Wolves rolling but, despite out-scoring the Owls for a stretch, couldn’t shorten the deficit.
Kane trailed by just 13 at halftime, but Werner poured in 17 points in the third quarter, showing again that Wednesday was simply Bradford’s night.
Bradford benefitted from a strong first-half effort on the offense boards. Even though the majority of Kane’s points were scored in the paint, the Owls gave themselves a lot of extra chances, making up for missed shots.
“Jake Franz had four points but he had nine assists, (Warner) found his range again and (Reese) had a nice game,” Bennardi said. “(Chase) Wineberg is steady and all the guys off the bench are doing a nice job. They’re all doing good things, we just need to keep that consistency. When a lot of different guys step up and score, it makes a difference.”
Kane fell to 5-7 on the season, pushing its losing streak to four games. Szymanski led the Wolves with 11 points while Zampogna and Lundeen each scored nine.
Bradford, meanwhile, logged its first win since Dec. 30, a welcomed boost as the Owls (5-9) prepare for the final stretch of their season.
Each of Bradford’s eight remaining games are against a District 9 League opponent, including Friday’s trip to Brookville.
“We want to qualify for the District 9 playoffs and now we have eight games left,” Bennardi said. “League games are always tough so hopefully this gives us the confidence to go in and play with (tonight’s) intensity. We need to play four quarters and match everyone’s intensity, and if we do that, we’re tough to beat.
“We loved seeing the pep band here and the cheerleaders always do a great job. It was a great atmosphere and that’s part of what gets these guys fired up. When all that factors in and your home court is loud, it sends our guys into a frenzy.”
AT BRADFORD Kane (33)
Lundeen 4 0-0 9, Zampogna 2 5-8 9, Szymanski 4 3-4 11, Paul 0 1-6 1, Smith 0 1-2 1, Wensel 1 0-0 3. Totals:
11 10-20 34
Bradford (64)Ward 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-2 4, Reese 5 1-1 13, Franz 1 3-3 5, Warner 9 0-0 22, Stack 1 0-0 2, Wineberg 4 0-0 8, Fitton 1 1-2 3, Tyler 2 0-0 4, Gleason 1 0-0 2. Totals:
27 5-8 65 Kane 0 20 29 34 Bradford 19 33 56 65
Three-point goals: Kane 2 (Lundeen, Wensel), Bradford 6 (Warner 4, Reese 2); Total fouls: Kane 8, Bradford 17; fouled out: None.