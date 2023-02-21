boys

Noah Archer (20) of Port Allegany dribbles the ball during a regular season game against Coudersport. Archer and the Gators are back in the District 9 playoffs after a five-year absence, but stare up at top-seeded Otto-Eldred and several others in a loaded Class 2A field.

 Era photo by Hunter O. Lyle

DUKE CENTER — Unlike the girls’ side, Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic can co-exist in the District 9 boys basketball playoffs.

O-E and ECC are the top two seeds in the Class A girls bracket. Their equally successful boys’ teams are in different classifications, however, creating the potential for ECC to defend its District title without preventing O-E from winning its first.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos