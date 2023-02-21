DUKE CENTER — Unlike the girls’ side, Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic can co-exist in the District 9 boys basketball playoffs.
O-E and ECC are the top two seeds in the Class A girls bracket. Their equally successful boys’ teams are in different classifications, however, creating the potential for ECC to defend its District title without preventing O-E from winning its first.
The Crusaders are seeded first in Class A and O-E first in Class 2A. Each classification carries a customarily strong field, however, as postseason play begins this week.
O-E BUMPED up a class this year after falling to DuBois Central Catholic in last winter’s Class A semifinals. The Terrors are 21-1 this year, checking in ahead of No. 2 Clarion-Limestone (21-2) and No. 3 Karns City (20-4), which split a pair of regular season meetings before C-L knocked off the Gremlins, 51-46, in the Keystone Athletic Shortway Conference (KSAC) championship game.
“I sent a text out to my team to give them the run-down on playoffs and seeding,” O-E coach Derrick Francis said Friday. “The response wasn’t like, ‘Yeah, we’re the No. 1 seed.’ Every kid responded back in the group saying now it’s time to work.”
Lingering on O-E’s side of the bracket are No. 4 Ridgway (16-7) and No. 5 Redbank Valley (11-11), whose quarterfinal contest will be a rematch of last year’s final and a semifinal the season prior. To get there, though, the Terrors will need to get past No. 8 Curwensville (8-14), always a wildcard in the D9 playoffs because of its District 6 schedule.
Curwensville played just four games against D9 teams this year — two wins against Brockway and two losses to Clearfield.
“Anybody can beat anybody. If I’m the Curwensville coach, I’m telling my boys that we’re going to go up there and prove that (O-E) doesn’t play anybody,” Francis said. “That’s just how it works.”
No. 6 Port Allegany (13-7) will seek an upset of KC in the quarterfinals and No. 7 Kane (10-12) will seek the same at C-L. In Port’s return to the playoffs after a five-year absence, the Gators hope their senior leadership and versatile offense can fuel a surprise run.
ECC TOPPLED Clarion, North Clarion and DCC in last year’s Class A playoffs before playing its way into the PIAA semifinals.
This year’s Crusaders (22-2) don’t have the same backcourt stars but possess plenty of talent, some new and some old. Young guards such as Lance O’Neill and Will Wortman — whose buzzer-beater won Saturday’s Allegheny Mountain League final — will now be tasked with facilitating the team’s playoff run alongside its powerful group of forwards.
“I like our bigs,” ECC coach Aaron Straub said of his forwards after last week’s victory at Bradford. “I like how hard they’ve worked in preparation for the season and I like how hard they’ve worked (so far this year). They’re good kids, they want to do well and they have a lot of time and energy invested in their game.”
ECC will host No. 8 Smethport (11-10) in Friday’s quarterfinals, the winner of which will meet either No. 4 Johnsonburg (11-12) or No. 5 Cameron County (16-6). Jburg beat the Red Raiders in Emporium, 54-45, Jan. 30.
On paper, a potential all-Catholic rematch could be in store, as DCC (15-7) is seeded 2nd. Five Class A teams will qualifty for the PIAA playoffs, meaning each quarterfinal winner is guaranteed a spot in the state bracket.
“It’s a big cliche, but we need to play one game at a time — one half, one quarter, one possession at a time,” Straub said. “We realize there are a lot of quality teams in Class A… We need to make sure we are at where our feet are — in the moment and giving our full attention to the team we’re playing. Last year’s team did a really nice job of staying in the moment and doing whatever was necessary to complete the task at hand.”
Three qualifiers will be taken from Class 2A, so each quarterfinal will be an elimination game. That won’t bother postseason veterans such as O-E, however, which has sought these moments since last season ended in heartbreak.
“We’re excited and we’ve talked about how you can’t always say ‘next year’ because, pretty soon, there is no next year,” Francis said. “If you can get one (D9 title), I think you can get two. If you can get two, you can get three. But you need to get one before you can get three.”