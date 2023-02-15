Tuesday evening saw the Bradford boys basketball team recognize its seniors in front of the largest home crowd it drew this season.
Unfortunately for the Owls, however, the evening also welcomed Elk County Catholic.
The group ECC brought to Bradford High looked quite different from the one which won District 9 Class A and reached the PIAA semifinals last year. The Crusaders are still among the district’s best, however, and showed why in a 56-29 victory that spoiled Bradford’s Senior Night.
The win was ECC’s 20th of the season, its only losses to Brookville and DuBois. It was also the Crusaders’ second win over Bradford in three weeks, as they claimed a 56-38 victory at home Jan. 24.
Last season’s Crusaders relied on veteran guards to overcome a short bench. This year, head coach Aaron Straub has a multitude of options to which he can turn, including a formidable group of forwards.
“We have a deeper bench and we try to play a bit faster,” Straub said. “I would hope we can have the same success we had last year starting at about this time, when we started to play really good team basketball. I like the trajectory that we’re on.”
ECC opened up an 11-0 lead Tuesday before Jake Franz got Bradford on the board with a pair of free throws seven minutes in. It was all Crusaders for most of the night, as they used their size to dominate the paint and smothered the Owls with their signature defense.
Colby Nussbaum led with 13 points and Will Wortman scored 12. They were two of 10 Crusaders that scored in the game.
Tuesday marked ECC’s regular season finale, as it will compete in the Allegheny Mountain League tournament before District 9 tournaments begin next week.
“We talk about good starts and good endings, and (Tuesday) was the end of our regular season,” Straub said. “It’s a fresh start Thursday night in the AML and we’re getting a really quality team in the first round in St. Marys… I’m glad that we have some important games to play leading up to the District 9 playoffs. We have some really good teams in the league and it’s been awhile since we won the AML, so we’re going to need to come in and play really well.”
As the Crusaders aim to defend their Class A crown, they’ll do so without junior guard Jordan Wasko, who will miss the rest of the year due to an injury he sustained against Brookville Jan. 7.
Still, the team’s depth is a luxury it didn’t have last season, at least to the level its 13-man roster can now bring.
“We’re learning how to play without (Wasko). We’re making strides in adjusting,” Straub said. “He led us in minutes and led us in scoring, so we’ve had to really re-define some things. It ups the responsibility on everybody.”
Franz scored a team-high six points for Bradford Tuesday. The Owls recognized senior players Isaiah “Mobie” Fitton, Lucas Johnson, Jesse Taylor and Greg Tyler before the game, all of whom earned a start.
“They’ve left their stamp on this program and they did a lot for it,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said of the group. “They’ve been through a few coaching changes and have remained steadfast, so I give them a lot of credit. I hate to lose people and that’s always the tough part of this job. Those four always give great effort and they’re great kids.”
Bradford fell to 6-15 with Tuesday’s loss and will conclude their regular season Friday with a trip to Punxsutawney.
“You want to close out with a win,” Bennardi said. “(Punxsy) is a tough place to play and it’s always been that way. It’s a long trip but I think we’ll be ready to go and I think these guys will want to finish the season on a winning note and see what happens from there.”
AT BRADFORD Elk County Catholic (56)
Smith 0 1-2 1, Cherry 2 2-2 6, Urmann 1 0-1 2, O’Neil 1 2-3 5, Brannock 0 2-2 2, Jacobs 2 0-1 4, Anderson 0 4-4 4, Wortman 4 4-6 12, Nussbuam 5 3-4 13, Straub 1 5-6 7. Totals: 16 23-30 56
Bradford (29) Ward 2 0-0 4, Reese 0 3-4 3, Franz 0 6-6 6, Warner 1 0-0 3, Stark 1 0-0 2, Wineberg 1 2-2 4, Fitton 1 0-1 2, Tyler 1 1-2 3, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 12-15 29 Elk County Catholic 11 24 41 56 Bradford 2 9 15 29 Three-point goals: ECC 1 (O’Neil), Bradford 1 (Warner); Total fouls: ECC 11, Bradford 20; fouled out: None.
JV: ECC won.