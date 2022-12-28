SHEFFIELD — Facing non-conference opponents in the Sheffield Tournament, the Smethport and Kane boys basketball teams showed the duality of early leads, with one turning it into a blowout and the other witnessing a comeback loss.
Kane topped Youngsville, 62-41, before Sheffield out-lasted Smethport, 45-36, in the tournament’s first round Tuesday evening. The winners advanced to Wednesday’s championship and the losers will play a consolation game.
Smethport built up an early lead in the first quarter with crisp passing that resulted in open shooters and made close to the rim. The Hubbers even shut out Sheffield in the first quarter, going into the second with a 12-0 lead. However, that double-deficit gap would quickly fade in the next.
The Wolverines would eventually get on the board just 30 seconds into the second quarter. From there, Sheffield would take off. While the Hubbers still scored, the Wolverines made them work for it, ramping up their defensive intensity and coming away with steals that resulted in fast break layups. When not on the fast break, the Wolverines crisp strong-side passing spread the Hubber’s 1-3-1 zone defense, leaving wide open corner jump shots for Sheffield, which they connected on several times.
“I think the biggest thing for (Sheffield) was they ramped up the intensity. They really kept doing a lot of the same things that they have been doing really the whole game and all season from what we’ve seen,” said Smethport head coach Tim Brosky. “They came out with more intensity once they got their starters back in.”
The big momentum shift came with three minutes left in the half. A Hubbers turnover gave way to a fast break layup that turned into an and-one opportunity. Sinking the free-throw, the Wolverines cut the lead to five.
The Hubbers responded but on their next possession faced the same situation: turnover gives way to fast break, gives way to foul and three-point play. That shot at the free-throw line cut the Hubbers lead to four and seemingly rattled them, evident in the two consecutive turnovers given away on the following plays.
At halftime, the Wolverines’ 23-12 second quarter advantage left them down one.
“At halftime, it was more of working on our communication and understanding that (Sheffield’s) putting the pressure on us up top. We need to keep feeding the post whenever we’re rolling hard,” said Brosky, “but we have to have guys looking for that.”
In the third, the Wolverines kept up the intensity, which was emphasized on defense. Smothering the ball handler, Sheffield continued to force turnovers and with their tight closeouts on shooters, forced the Hubbers to miss constantly. On the other side of the court, a sunk 3-pointer with just under six minutes left gave Sheffield the lead, something they would hang on to for the rest of the game, though narrowly as they entered the final quarter up 35-34.
If turnovers plagued the Hubbers for the second and third quarter, it was shooting troubles that put the nail in the coffin. Despite getting open shots both inside and from the perimeter, the Hubbers missed shot after shot while the Wolverines added to their lead. With five minutes left, Sheffield began to burn clock, passing the ball around the perimeter multiple times before driving inside.
As the game wound down, the Hubbers were forced to pull up shots from deep in an effort to chip away at the lead, however, they would find their one and only made shot of the game with under a minute left, resulting in a come-from-behind 45-36 victory for the Wolverines.
“We know that we’re a better team than we showed tonight. Hats off to Sheffield, they played their tails off and earned this win,” said Brosky. “Hopefully we’ll come back with some fire.”
The first game of the tournament was a matchup between Kane and Youngsville. Like the Smethport-Sheffield game, Kane also built an early lead against Youngsville, although found a different result after four quarters.
The Wolves got on the scoreboard early with hustle plays on both sides of the court. Fighting on the glass for second-chance points, collapsing and rotating in their zone defense, Kane held a 6-2 lead with five and a half minutes left.
The Eagles fought back to bring them back to within one, but immediately after found themselves on the losing side of a 12-0 run that was sparked with several turnovers. The Wolves knocked down four 3-pointers in the final minutes, with Landon Darr hitting back-to-back threes, to end the quarter up 20-7.
“It was very important (to come out strong.) That’s what we talk about. We played (Youngsville) last week and we knew they were going to come out hard,” said Kane head coach Cory Darr. “We had to come out harder.”
The Eagles responded with aggressive defense in the second quarter. Switching to a 2-3 zone, the Eagles smothered Kane’s ball handlers and pressured their shooters with tight close-outs. On the other side of the court, they chipped away at the lead with trips to the free throw line.
The Wolves turnovers late in the second sparked a 8-0 run for the Eagles that cut the deficit to six going into the break.
“We talked about just keeping our heads up (at halftime.) We weren’t getting to the line and kids were getting frustrated but we just had to keep our heads up and play our game,” said Cory Darr.
While the Eagles carried their momentum for the first possessions of the second half, the Wolves clicked back into their tough-nose defense soon enough. Playing the passing lanes, as well as the introduction of a full-court-press, the Wolves found multiple steals, including three consecutive ones near the three-minute mark. With easy fast break buckets in tandem with finding shooters from crip passing and movement, the Wolves found a 42-21 lead with one quarter left.
Down big with only eight minutes to make up for it, the Eagles forced shots early in the half court set without much luck. Panicked from the consistent turnover problems, the Eagles offense slowed down, both on the clock and in point production. The Wolves also slowed down their offense and carried Kane to a 62-41 win.
Ricky Zampogna led the Wolves in scoring with 22, tying Landon Darr in 3-pointers made with four. Landon Darr ended with 13 points, while Dane Anderson ended with 11 points.
“The key was to just stick with out gameplan and not getting too frustrated. We lost our big lead in the second quarter but the kids stayed calm,” said Cory Darr. “We made some adjustments, stuck with it and were able to get the victory.”
AT SHEFFIELD Kane (62)
Anderson 4 1-2 11, Lundeen 8 0-0 16, Darr 5 0-0 13, Zampogna 8 2-6 22, Symanski 2 0-0 2. Totals:
27 3-8 62
Youngsville (41)Henrickson 10 1-2, 21, Hill 3 0-0 7, Mesel 1 0-0 2, Senz 2 2-4 6, Lucks 2 0-0 4, Myers 2 0-2 4. Totals:
20 3-8 41 Kane 20 26 41 62 Youngsville 7 20 31 41
Three-point goals: Kane 10 (Darr 4, Zampogna 4, Anderson 2), Youngsville 1 (Hill); Total fouls: Kane 10, Youngsville 9; fouled out:
none AT SHEFFIELD Smethport (36)
Alfieri 5 0-1 12, Dunn 3 0-0 8, Leet 2 2-2 6, Watson 3 0-0 6, Cole 2 0-2 4. Totals:
15 2-5 36
Sheffield(45)McNeal 3 1-2 7, Silvis 4 0-0 11, 3 0-3 7, Finch 5 3-3 13, Macalush 2 0-0 5, Fiscus 1 0-0 2. Totals:
18 4-8 45 Smethport 12 24 34 36 Sheffield 0 23 35 45
Three-point goals: Smethport 4 (Alfieri 2, Dunn 2), Sheffield 5 (Silvis 3, Wotorson, Macalush); Total fouls: Smethport 15, Sheffield 12; fouled out: none