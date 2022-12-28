SHEFFIELD — Facing non-conference opponents in the Sheffield Tournament, the Smethport and Kane boys basketball teams showed the duality of early leads, with one turning it into a blowout and the other witnessing a comeback loss.

Kane topped Youngsville, 62-41, before Sheffield out-lasted Smethport, 45-36, in the tournament’s first round Tuesday evening. The winners advanced to Wednesday’s championship and the losers will play a consolation game.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos