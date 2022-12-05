DUKE CENTER — Like they did last year, Bradford and Otto-Eldred closed out the Randy Stebbins Memorial boys basketball tournament with a Saturday thriller.
This one, however, featured much more offense.
The Owls and Terrors were inseparable through 32 back-and-forth regulation minutes. Davey Schenfield’s 3-pointer — one of 14 triples connected on by the Terrors — put the O-E ahead for good in overtime, as the hosts shot their way to another Stebbins championship.
Landon Francis scored a game-high 24 points and Austin Cousins scored 18 points on six made 3-pointers, as O-E out-lasted the scrappy Owls with its perimeter shooting.
“We know it’s going to be a battle every time we play Bradford,” O-E head coach Derrick Francis said. “They work their butts off. Whether both teams are really good or really bad, it’s a rivalry and it’s fun.”
O-E shot a blazing 14-of-26 from beyond the arc, continuing the hot shooting that fueled its Friday win over Gowanda. Francis connected on four 3-pointers and Manning Splain hit three, but Schenfield’s in the extra stanza provided a slim but sufficient advantage for the Terrors.
“(O-E) can shoot it,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said. “We knew that coming in. I thought our defense was really good. They’re good shooters and it shows. They’re very consistent and it’s not just one or two guys.”
Bradford’s zone defense gave O-E all sorts of problems in the first quarter, but the Terrors seemed to adjust in the second, finding open shots and — unsurprisingly — hitting them.
Francis hit a triple as the second-quarter clock expired and Bradford’s Jake Franz hit one in the final seconds of the third, and it was Franz’s trey with 30 seconds left in the fourth that forced overtime.
After Schenfield’s three opened the OT scoring, Landon Francis got to the line and made one shot before Franz made two on the other end. The sides traded empty possessions, then Splain made a pair with 35 seconds left before Bradford missed a shot on its ensuing offensive trip.
After the miss, Francis sank two more freebies to tie it, much to the delight of the Terror Dome crowd.
“Their 2-3 zone sucked way out and our guys kept thinking we could back up and shoot it over them,” Derrick Francis said. “I put Landon (Francis) in the middle, then they had to body him and play him in the middle, so (the shots) were open. Then, we just had confidence. Once you make two, you make six. You make six, you make nine.”
Splain finished with 12 points for O-E, while Franz led Bradford with 19. Brenden Warner added nine points for the Owls on three early 3-pointers, while AJ Gleason scored eight points and Talan Reese added seven.
Franz and Landon Francis were each named to the all-tournament team, while Cousins was selected the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
“We’re young but the effort is there,” Bennardi said. “The big things we’ve emphasized from the offseason to now are ball movement, player movement and taking the right shot at the right time. And we’re doing those things.”
O-E finished the weekend 2-0, completing a sweep of its home tourney after the Lady Terrors defeated Bradford in the girls’ final hours prior. For first-year head coach Derrick Francis’ team, Saturday was just the first of what he hopes will be many regular-season tests.
“We got put in some tough situations at the end of last year and we did OK, but OK wasn’t good enough to get big-time wins,” Francis said. “We stressed the physicality part of basketball. The skill part we have, we just need to match their physicality. I thought we did a better job in the second half and I think we’re growing. Last year, we wouldn’t have been able to overcome (Bradford’s) physicality.”
After Lady Terrors head coach Shawn Gray sported his “TB33” t-shirt on the sideline during the girls’ win, Derrick Francis gave a postgame shoutout to O-E athletic director Tim Burris, who remains hospitalized after suffering a sudden and serious medical condition earlier this fall. Burris’ fight inspired the Terrors, Francis said, as they fought to repel the surging Owls.
“We have a really good guy up in the hospital in Buffalo,” Francis said. “At halftime, I said, let’s go get this one for Tim. He did everything 110% and battled every day… he’s battling for us, his family and his community, and we battled for him.”
Bradford fell to 1-1 after Friday’s season-opening win over Eisenhower. Saturday’s effort was encouraging for the Owls, who were simply bested by O-E’s elite 3-point shooting.
“We learned how mentally tough we are,” Bennardi said. “There are a few things we need to tighten up, but we came into a hostile environment and we handled it. We have character, we have toughness and we’re playing together. It’s just a matter of hitting a few more shots and having a few more things fall our way, but that’s basketball. I hate to lose but I don’t leave here upset.”
AT DUKE CENTER
Bradford (56)
Johnson 0 4-4 4, Reese 3 0-0 7, Franz 5 7-8 19, Wineberg 3 0-0 6, Fitton 1 2-2 4, Gleason 3 2-2 8. Totals: 18 15-16 56
Otto-Eldred (62)
Man. Splain 3 3-4 12, Cousins 6 0-0 18, Francis 5 10-13 24, Max Splain 1 1-2 3, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Schenfield 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 14-19 62
Bradford 13 31 41 54 56
Otto-Eldred 7 27 41 54 62
Three-point goals: Bradford 6 (Warner 3, Franz 2, Reese), O-E 14 (Man. Splain 3, Cousins 6, Francis 4, Schenfield); Total fouls: Bradford 20, O-E 16; fouled out: None.