ALLEGANY, N.Y. — After all the quality basketball the Joe DeCerbo Holiday Showcase presented, Friday evening’s matchup of Twin Tier powers supplied a fitting finale.
Salamanca and Otto-Eldred both figure to contend deep into their respective boys basketball postseasons, but before their march toward February, the two linked up for a high-pressure battle at Allegany-Limestone High School.
The result? An inter-state classic that lived up to its billing.
The Terrors and Warriors were inseparable most of the way. After fueling Salamanca’s offense all night, however, Andy Herrick hit a late 3-point shot that finally put O-E away.
Herrick finished with a game-high 23 points. His trey with 25 seconds to play put his team up by four points, the long-awaited separation the Warriors needed to close out their seventh victory.
“(Herrick) hit some huge shots, we started getting the ball to the rim and we weren’t as stagnant offensively,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “That allowed us to have success.”
The score didn’t stay within one possession the whole way but it was there in the final minutes. The Warriors had led by two at halftime before O-E’s offense stepped up in the second half, led by Austin Cousins, who shot his team to a third-quarter lead and finished with a team-high 15 points.
Salamanca took a one-point lead in the final minute on a pair of free throws by Herrick. After an O-E miss, Herrick effectively put the game away with the triple, then followed another O-E miss with two more free throws.
Herrick scored 11 points in the fourth quarter alone, including a 9-of-9 effort from the line. Lucus Brown and Maddox Isaac each added 14 points for the Warriors.
“We really challenged our guys in the second half, and particularly down the stretch,” Bennett said. “Every time we play, we want to be the most physical, aggressive team. I thought we played large stretches of the game where we made mistakes and didn’t play that well, and credit (O-E) for that. Derrick (Francis) an outstanding coach and they were ready to go. They beat us to a lot of 50/50 balls and a lot of rebounds.”
Both teams hit their free throws down the stretch, which was as important in keeping the game close as their offensive prowess. Landon Francis was 9-of-9 at the line to fuel a 14-point performance for O-E, while Manning Splain and Shene Thomas each scored 10 points.
Thomas and Isaac received the game’s sportsmanship awards for their respective teams, while Cousins was game MVP for O-E and Herrick was the same for Salamanca.
“(Salamanca) is one of the best,” O-E coach Derrick Francis said. “(Cousins) stepped up big and kept us in the game, really. It was a one-possession game and if I would have put my kids in better situations we would have won it.”
O-E fell to 8-1 on the year, splitting its DeCerbo Showcase games after a comeback win Thursday against Wellsville. The Terrors looked stronger in the second half than the first again on Friday, but Salamanca denied another come-from-behind victory.
“There are three or four guys you think about in this area and (Brown) and (Herrick) are two of them,” Derrick Francis said. “We got lost sometimes helping (on defense) but the kids gave it their all and that’s going to make us better. I hate moral victories but the kids battled.”
The Warriors improved to 7-1, completing their DeCerbo showing by winning a second thriller in as many days. They knocked off Warren by a point the day before, showing the poise that is to be expected from a team that went to the NYSPHSAA Final Four last year.
“We have a lot to work on, and we should, it’s the end of December,” Bennett said. “Good teams find a way to win and our best players played really well down the stretch. We dealt with some adversity with fouls but we found a way.”
AT ALLEGANY, N.Y. Otto-Eldred (55)
Splain 3 4-4 10, Cousins 5 0-2 15, Francis 2 9-9 14, Caldwell 2 2-2 6, Thomas 4 2-2 10. Totals:
16 17-21 55 Salamanca (61)
Isaac 7 0-2 14, A. Brown 2 0-0 4, Galante 3 0-0 6, L. Brown 6 0-0 14, Herrick 5 10-10 23. Totals:
23 10-12 61 Otto-Eldred 4 20 38 55 Salamanca 9 22 39 61
Three-point goals: O-E 6 (Cousins 5, Francis), Salamanca 5 (Herrick 3, Brown 2); Total fouls: O-E 11, Salamanca 17; fouled out:
Galante (Salamanca)
Bradford 56,
Wellsville 54, OT
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — The Bradford boys basketball team needed to respond somehow.
After a tough loss Thursday to Olean, the Owls faced another tough opponent in Wellsville Friday. Bradford responded strongly to the test of character, however, and gutted out an overtime win.
Jake Franz scored 24 points nd Brendan Warner added 16, leading the Owls to a 56-54 win that required an extra four minutes.
“Everybody responded. The tone on the bus when we left yesterday… it was pretty quiet,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said. “They came in this morning for shoot around and were focused. We have a young team here and this is part of the trials and tribulations. But they made a statement today.”
Bradford’s offense limped through Thursday evening but excelled Friday, especially in the second half, when it erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. AJ Gleason scored eight points for the Owls, who improved to 4-6 and will travel to Oil City Tuesday.
“(Franz) can get to the rim with anybody and he’s a good all-around offensive player,” Bennardi said. “And in the last two weeks, I think (Warner) has really turned a corner. He’s starting to really understand the offensive part of it, he’s doing a nice job cutting to the basket and he has a nice outside shot. He’s going to gain more confidence as the season goes on, which is what we need.”
AT ALLEGANY, N.Y. Bradford (56)
Ward 2 0-0 4, Reese 1 0-0 2, Franz 10 2-4 24, Warner 7 0-0 16, Wineberg 0 2-2 2, Gleason 3 2-3 8. Totals:
23 6-9 56 Wellsville (54)
Costello 1 0-0 2, Riley 5 0-0 10, Brockway 1 0-0 3, Billings 3 0-0 7, Dunbar 8 9-13 27, Howard 2 1-2 5. Totals:
20 10-15 54 Bradford 14 22 34 51 56 Wellsville 19 25 44 51 54
Three-point goals: Bradford 4 (Franz 2, Warner 2), Wellsville 4 (Dunbar 2, Brockway, Billings); Total fouls: Bradford 13, Wellsville 10; fouled out:
None.
Olean 59,
Port Allegany 56, OT
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — Olean survived a red-hot shooting performance from Port Allegany’s Drew Evens as the Huskies finished off their second win in as many days at the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Showcase.
Evens made nine 3-pointers for Port Allegany, including four in the second quarter and three in the third. Port led 47-40 through three quarters, but Olean clawed its way to a 51-51 tie at the end of regulation, then outscored Port 8-5 in the extra four minutes of overtime.
Thomas Bates led Olean with 19 points while Cade Anastasia had 18 points, including 16 in the first half.
For Port Allegany, Evens scored 28 points and Braylon Button added 10 points.
“We got out to a nice start and then Port A responded in the second by establishing an inside presence and hitting several 3s,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “Their defense held us to six in the third and we were down by as many as seven late in the game. Our defense responded with a big fourth quarter and we had a shot to win in regulation.
“Defense continued in overtime and we were able to hit some big free throws and withstand Port A’s last chance 3-point attempt to tie.”
Olean (59)
Tingley 2 0-1 4, Motley 0 3-4 3, DeRose 2 0-0 6, Anastasia 7 1-2 18, Bates 6 3-5 19, Smith 3 1-2 9. Totals:
20 8-14 59.
Port Allegany (56)Funk 1 0-0 2, Moses 2 2-3 6, Button 3 4-4 10, Evens 9 1-3 28, Ruding 2 2-6 6, Causer 1 2-2 4. Totals:
18 11-18 56. Olean 19 34 40 51 59 Port 11 33 47 51 56
Three-point goals: Olean 11 (Bates 4, Anastasia 3, DeRose 2, Smith 2); Port 9 (Evens 9). Total fouls: Olean 16, Port 14. Fouled out: Tingley (Olean)