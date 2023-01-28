EMPORIUM — With a North Tier League championship within reach, Otto-Eldred needed to put away a pesky league rival once more.
The Terrors couldn’t win the NTL Friday at Cameron County, but with the Red Raiders just a game behind, a loss would erase O-E’s chance to control its own league destiny. In a physical contest that matched the energy of the sides’ Dec. 22 meeting in Duke Center, the Terrors found a way again.
O-E’s talented sophomores overcame a strong defensive effort by the Red Raiders and the Terrors won a hard-fought war of attrition in the paint. In front of a buzzing crowd, the Terrors came away with a 53-46 victory, this group’s fourth thrilling win over CC in two seasons.
“The toughest thing to do is beat teams three and four times a row, and (CC) has some athletes and they played a really good game,” O-E head coach Derrick Francis said. “They put pressure on us and really played well. It was a great high school atmosphere.”
Manning Splain’s fourth-quarter scoring helped the Terrors build and keep a lead after Landon Francis got them there. Splain finished with 15 points and Landon Francis with 22, leading an attack of dribble-drives and trips to the free throw line.
“(CC) came out and guarded the 3-point line really well tonight,” Derrick Francis said. “In years and games past, we’d always try to back up and back up… But now when we see teams come out to guard us, we attack them. We have so many good players on this team; it’s a lot of fun.”
The game’s early stages made evident that this O-E/CC matchup would resemble those of this year and last, at least on the scoreboard. While Dec. 22’s contest was filled with 3-pointers, however, Friday was quite the opposite, as CC took away O-E’s outside shooting and forced the Terrors to score inside.
Both teams wanted to score in the paint from the jump and both did so successfully, but in the end, O-E was simply a few possessions better.
“We went punch for punch with (O-E) until a couple moments left in the fourth quarter and, a month ago, in the fourth quarter we were trying to come back from an 11-point deficit,” CC head coach Marcus Brown said. “I really do think at one point we had them on the ropes with the defense we threw at them; it was an unorthodox defense. I cannot complain about tonight’s loss.”
The lead changed sides throughout, as it did in the last meeting, when CC led at halftime. The Terrors carried a two-point advantage into the break this time around, and as the second half wore on, the Red Raiders wouldn’t go away.
Camdyn Allison (16 points) and Ryan Shaffer (15) matched O-E’s inside prowess with aggressive drives of their own. When the Red Raiders surged, however, Landon Francis kept O-E operating despite his opponent’s offensive rhythm and a spirited student section on top of him.
Shene Thomas recorded the final layup of the third quarter to give O-E a two-point lead. Then, Splain knocked down his first 3-point attempt of the night and scored inside after a CC miss to make O-E’s lead seven.
Suddenly, after the Red Raiders had limited them for 24 minutes, the Terrors’ scorers struck in an instant.
CC responded again and stayed within a possession in the final minute. As they have many times before, however, the Terrors closed out the game with flawless free throw shooting, again sinking a valiant CC effort at knocking off the defending NTL champs.
“We know we can shoot it, we just need to be multi-faceted in these types of games and be able to score in the paint,” Derrick Francis said. “You need to score in the paint in the playoffs and you need to shoot free throws. I’ll take our guys on the line any day.”
O-E improved to 16-1 overall and 12-0 in the NTL. It will need four more wins to complete a perfect conference season, which it achieved last year.
“We’re ready,” Francis said. “It’s playoff basketball now and these guys are sophomores — if they don’t have it now, they’re not going to have it, but I have faith that we do. We’re locked in and ready to roll.”
CC, meanwhile, dropped to 10-3 overall and 8-2 in the league, snapping an eight-game winning streak. After dropping three of four to start the year, however, Brown is encouraged by the basketball his team is playing as February approaches.
“We’re in a good spot,” Brown said. “We have a tough schedule to close the year against Johnsonburg, St. Marys and Port Allegany, but we’re very confident and our goal is to win out, get a good seed and roll in the playoffs.”
AT EMPORIUM Otto-Eldred (53)
Splain 5 4-4 15, Cousins 1 0-0 2, Francis 7 4-4 22, Caldwell 2 2-2 6, Thomas 4 0-2 8. Totals
: 19 10-12 54 Cameron County (46)
Allison 6 4-6 16, Shaffer 5 4-7 15, Baughman 3 0-0 6, Smith 2 0-0 5, Farren 2 0-0 4. Totals
: 18 8-13 46 Otto-Eldred 16 28 38 53 Cameron County 13 27 36 46
Three-point goals: O-E 3 (Francis 2, Splain), CC 2 (Shaffer, Smith); Total fouls: O-E 13, CC 17; fouled out:
None.
JV: O-E 41, CC 39, OT