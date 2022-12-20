It shouldn’t have come as a surprise.
The Bradford and Ridgway boys basketball teams found themselves in another slugfest Monday evening.
Bradford got the best of the Elkers in last year’s edition, the final installment of the series that featured Tony Allegretto on the Ridgway bench. Under first-year head coach Eric Herzing, however, Ridgway looked like the same old Elkers.
Matched up against his former colleague and mentor John Bennardi, Herzing’s group prevailed this time around. Ridgway’s veteran guards showed their prowess, as Bradford was hindered by a tough shooting night in a 44-38 Elker victory.
Jack Benninger scored 17 points and Aaron Sorg added 11 to lead the way.
“Bradford is very long and very physical,” said Herzing, who formerly coached alongside current Bradford head coach Bennardi on Ridgway’s staff. “We knew it was going to be very difficult to take care of the ball, but I have senior guards. We were able to put some points on their zone early and that made the job a lot easier in the end.”
Ridgway assembled an early lead and never surrendered it.
After the initial burst, Bradford started to complete entry passes and deny Ridgway’s. As was the case the whole game, however, the Elkers hit shots when needed and nursed a lead of three-to-four scores.
“I’ve seen this show before with what (Ridgway) does,” Bennardi said. “They’re fundamentally sound and they do a lot of good things. They played great.”
Bradford’s defense stiffened at the start of the third quarter but still struggled to cut into the lead. A 3-pointer by Talan Reese finally brought the Owls within two possessions, but Benninger answered with a 12-foot jumper on the tail end of a long offensive set.
That trey would be Bradford’s last points of the third quarter, as the Owls missed several free throws and continued to struggle from the field.
“When they needed a loose ball, they got it. When they needed a big shot, they got it,” Bennardi said. “The big thing tonight was them making plays and we didn’t. We just need to get better at that.”
The closest Bradford got to the lead came with four minutes to play, when a pair of Reese free throws started a frantic sequence.
Sorg responded with an inside bucket for Ridgway before Chase Wineberg got it back on the other end. A pass inside to Bradford’s Lucas Johnson for a layup made it 36-32, but Sorg dished to Eric Panebianco on Ridgway’s ensuing possession to match the previous basket.
Benninger then finished a steal with another score for the Elkers, putting Bradford right back where it started before the flurry — facing an eight-point hole.
“(Sorg) has been the leading scorer in our previous games but he hasn’t been getting those points without (Benninger’s) help,” Herzing said. “Tonight, Jack was the one getting to the rim. I’m happy to see him take that responsibility off of Aaron.”
Alex Merritt scored nine points for Ridgway, while Wineberg led Bradford with 10 points and Johnson and Brendan Warner each chipped in seven.
Last year’s meeting saw Bradford prevail in double overtime. This time, the Elkers got Bradford in foul trouble and smothered its shooters.
“We did a better job of controlling (Bradford guard) Jake Franz,” Herzing said. “I have a lot of respect for that kid; he’s an incredible athlete. The game plan was to make sure we controlled Jake’s dribble and make sure he wasn’t able to get his left hand going. Not that the other guys can’t hurt us, but Jake drives the engine, and we were fortunate to stop him.”
Bradford fell to 3-4 with the loss and will travel to DuBois Central Catholic for another non-league contest on Thursday.
“We need to win the 50/50 battles and we didn’t do it tonight,” Bennardi said. “We have been doing that lately, we just didn’t get the bounces and we didn’t go after a lot of loose balls, either. That’s something I haven’t seen in awhile. We’re still there. When the ball goes in the basket, things are a lot easier.”
Ridgway, meanwhile, improved to 4-1. Herzing’s group will host non-league Coudersport Friday, hoping their momentum continues to build in the season’s early stages.
“The formula doesn’t change and you don’t win anything in December,” Herzing said. “We are grinding for a chance to win some of the big games and we’re happy with our progression.”
AT BRADFORD Ridgway (44)
Benninger 4 9-11 17, Gustafson 1 1-1 3, Panebianco 2 0-0 4, Sorg 4 2-2 11, Merritt 3 2-2 9. Totals: 14 14-16 44
Bradford (38) Ward 0 0-4 0, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Reese 1 4-4 6, Franz 2 1-3 5, Warner 3 0-0 7, Wineberg 5 0-0 10, Gleason 1 2-4 3. Totals: 15 7-15 38 Ridgway 15 23 30 44 Bradford 6 13 20 38Three-point goals: Ridgway 2 (Sorg, Merritt), Bradford 2 (Johnson, Warner); Total fouls: Ridgway 14, Bradford 17; fouled out: None.