CLARION — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team appeared to be in complete control of its PIAA Class A second round playoff game against Carlynton Tuesday night, as the Crusaders led by as many as 13 points in the third and eventually took a 40-32 lead to the fourth.

However, turnovers — which plagued the Crusaders all night long — proved to be ECC’s undoing in the final eight minutes as the Cougars won the fourth quarter 17-4 to rally and hand Elk County a heartbreaking 49-44 loss at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium to end ECC’s season.

