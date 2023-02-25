ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic has a way of making good teams look bad.
Friday’s District 9 Class A boys basketball quarterfinal was the latest example.
The Crusaders began defense of their D9 title by welcoming No. 8 Smethport (11-11). The result? A customary playoff result at top-seeded ECC (23-2), as the Crusaders defended their way to a 55-30 victory.
It was only the first step in a journey that last year ended in the PIAA semifinals. If Friday was any indication, though, the Crusaders are ready for yet another run in March.
ECC opened the game on a 20-0 run. From there, its inside dominance proved plenty sufficient in keeping Smethport off the scoreboard, as the lead never fell back below 15 points.
“The start was good but, after the first quarter, it was pretty even,” ECC coach Aaron Straub said. “I’m a little bit disappointed that we weren’t able to maintain the way we started but we played well.”
Lance O’Neill had seven of ECC’s first nine points before its forwards began to take over. As per usual, however, the story was more about ECC’s defense, which denied Smethport entry into the paint and stuck to its guards on the perimeter.
“(ECC) put the pressure up from the beginning,” Smethport coach Tim Brosky said. “They were trying to put pressure on our guards and force them to make quicker decisions than maybe we’re used to seeing, but one thing our guys did really well as the game progressed was take a breath and continue to work through our offense.”
A drive to the basket by Ryan Pelchy broke Smethport’s scoreless start 2:11 into the second quarter. The Hubbers heated up for a brief stretch in the third with 3-pointers by Carson Dunn, Keegan Watson and Preston Alfieri, which more than doubled their point total.
“Once (Dunn) hit that three, I think the guys started feeling the momentum and thought, okay, this is what we’re used to seeing,” Brosky said. “That has been our style of play throughout the season. Once we were able to finally get the lid off the rim and just play, our guys started playing more aggressively on defense and it made a snowball effort.”
All three of ECC’s starting forwards made their presence felt. Colby Nussbaum scored 12 points, Michael Jacobs scored 10 and Adam Straub had three, the trio ensuring a Hubber comeback wouldn’t come through the paint.
Wil Wortman finished with a game-high 13 points for ECC, while O’Neill finished with 10 of his own.
“When we’ve been at our best, we’ve won the paint, either by driving (the ball) there or throwing it there,” Straub said. “That’s the key to how we’re going to be successful — getting the ball inside and being strong with it, and then getting to the free throw line. If we can’t do that, we’re not going to be successful.”
Smethport settled in after its rocky first quarter but the early deficit proved to be too much. Carson Dunn led the Hubs with 11 points, Keegan Watson scored eight and Owen Rounsville had six.
“I thought our defense was good and we did a really good job on (Smethport guard) Preston Alfieri; he’s a really good player,” Straub said. “We lost him for a three in the second half, but other than that, I thought we did a really nice job. Our primary focus was to stop him and not let him get going, and we did a good job of that.”
Smethport’s championship pursuit may be over, but its season is not. The Hubbers will travel to No. 4 Johnsonburg Monday for a consolation game, and if they win, will earn the chance to play for District 9’s fifth-place bid into the PIAA tournament.
ECC will meet No. 5 Cameron County in Wednesday’s semifinals.
“The biggest thing is putting today behind us, learning from today but not dwelling on anything from today,” Brosky said. “We need to put in the work (Saturday) morning and continue to play. I’m very proud of the effort from our guys; they play hard and that’s been the case all season long.”
AT ST. MARYS Smethport (30)
Alfieri 1 0-0 3, Dunn 4 2-3 11, Watson 3 0-0 8, Pelchy 1 0-0 2, Rounsville 2 1-2 6. Totals
: 11 4-5 30 Elk County Catholic (55)
O’Neill 4 0-0 10, Brannock 2 0-2 4, Jacobs 4 2-3 10, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Wortman 6 0-0 13, Nussbaum 3 6-7 12, Straub 1 1-2 3. Totals
: 22 9-14 55 Smethport 0 7 19 30 Elk Catholic 18 27 41 55
Three-point goals: Smethport 5 (Alfieri, Dunn, Watson 2, Rounsville), ECC 4 (Anderson, Wortman, O’Neill 2); Total fouls: Smethport 12, ECC; fouled out: None.