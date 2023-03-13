DUKE CENTER — Something clicked for Otto-Eldred in the fourth quarter.
It didn’t look quite as easy as the girls’ victory before them, but in Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A boys basketball playoffs, the Terrors delivered an eight-minute stretch that secured an historic victory.
The O-E boys (24-2) welcomed Greensburg Central Catholic (18-7) of District 7 to the Terror Dome Saturday for the second leg of a PIAA doubleheader. After trading runs with the WPIAL’s third-place finisher for three quarters, a 16-1 stretch allowed O-E to dispose of the surging Centurians.
Led by 22 points from Landon Francis and 15 by Shene Thomas, the District 9 runner-up Terrors ran away from GCC, 67-54, in what was their final home game of the year. It was the first state playoff win in program history, sending O-E on to the Class 2A Round of 16.
THE DAYS leading up to Saturday’s PIAA opener presented some of the season’s first adversity for the O-E boys.
The Terrors had lost to Clarion-Limestone in the District 9 championship game the Saturday prior — their first loss to a school from Pennsylvania — and things didn’t get any easier when star guard Tyree Turner and GCC came to town. O-E showed poise beyond its years, however, especially in the final eight minutes.
“We’re getting older every time we step on the court and it shows,” O-E coach Derrick Francis said. “We lost to a really good (C-L) team a week ago and you know it’s a special group when the kids are emotional about it. The coach doesn’t need to want it more than the kids. I gave the kids off Monday, and when we got back in the gym, it was like the first day. These kids want to keep playing and playing.”
For three quarters, the Centurians showed how they managed to grab one of five state playoff bids from the perennially powerful Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL). Turner created and scored seemingly at will, while Franco Alvarez and Ryan Kemmel provided two inside threats that O-E struggled to stop.
The Terrors came out hot in each half, but each time their lead grew, GCC answered.
O-E opened the game on a 12-2 run that stood until the final minute of the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Turner then gave GCC its first lead of the game, a 44-41 advantage that had been brewing for some time.
“I knew (Turner) could play from watching a lot of film on him. He can get to his spots, and when he got to his spots, he couldn’t miss,” Derrick Francis said. “What a player he is. That’s a WPIAL team.”
O-E seemed to find something between quarters, however, and with three early fourth-quarter baskets by Brax Caldwell, the Terrors were off to the races.
A basket by Landon Francis had returned the lead to O-E. Caldwell’s inside finishes then built it up, and when Manning Splain hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the Terror lead was suddenly 14.
“Once we hit some threes, we knew (DCC) would need to come out, and that opened (Caldwell) up,” Derrick Francis said. “I’m super happy for that kid. (Splain) struggled the first three quarters but I just told him to keep grinding.”
The final stanza was as dominant as it was shocking for the Terrors, who disposed of a team that resembled its equal for two-dozen minutes. Splain’s shots re-energized a Terror Dome crowd that had already been engaged for seven prior quarters — now, they knew they’d be leaving with two victories.
Trending Food Videos
CALDWELL ADDED 10 points to O-E’s balanced victory, while Austin Cousins scored 11 and Splain had nine.
Turner finished with a game-high 27 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, when his team was out-scored, 23-10.
“We shoot really well (at home) and this fanbase is unbelievable,” Derrick Francis said. “I got here at 1:45 (Saturday) and there were a hundred people waiting to get in the door. I have so much faith and trust in these kids; they bust their butts every night for one another and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
The Terrors will seek their first-ever PIAA quarterfinal appearance Wednesday as part of another doubleheader, a familiar format for O-E fans as they follow simultaneous playoff runs by their boys and girls teams. The boys will meet Serra Catholic of District 7 at 5:30 p.m. at DuBois High.
“It’s hard to guard us; I’ve been saying it for a long time. If there are five dudes you need to guard, it’s really hard to guard us,” Derrick Francis said. “When we can spread it out and everyone can score, it was a lot of fun.
“I told the kids, if we can win one, we can win another. Nothing is going to be easy now so we need to keep working hard.”
AT DUKE CENTER
Greensburg Catholic (54)
Kemmel 2 0-0 4, Crosby 3 5-6 12, Turner 11 2-2 27, Gallager 1 0-0 2, Alvarez 4 1-1 9. Totals: 21 7-8 54
Otto-Eldred (67)
Splain 3 1-1 9, Cousins 4 0-1 11, Francis 6 7-9 22, Caldwell 5 0-0 10, Thomas 6 2-3 15. Totals: 24 10-14 67
Greensburg Catholic 13 24 44 54
Otto-Eldred 18 25 43 67
Three-point goals: GCC 4 (Turner 3, Crosby), O-E 9 (Couasins 3, Francis 3, Splain 2, Thomas); Total fouls: GCC 12, O-E 10; fouled out: None.