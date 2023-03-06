2a boys

Otto-Eldred’s Manning Splain (0) looks to score while Clarion-Limestone’s Jordan Hesdon (4) defends during Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A boys basketball final.

 Era photo by Hunter O. Lyle

CLARION — Against a deep and talented Clarion-Limestone squad, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team found itself in a dozen-point hole late in the District 9 Class 2A final.

In the final leg of a six-game Saturday at PennWest Clarion, O-E hoped to replicate the late-game magic of its girls team hours prior. Unlike the Lady Terrors, however, the boys couldn’t muster a late-game comeback.

