CLARION — Against a deep and talented Clarion-Limestone squad, the Otto-Eldred boys basketball team found itself in a dozen-point hole late in the District 9 Class 2A final.
In the final leg of a six-game Saturday at PennWest Clarion, O-E hoped to replicate the late-game magic of its girls team hours prior. Unlike the Lady Terrors, however, the boys couldn’t muster a late-game comeback.
No. 2 Clarion-Limestone (25-2) attacked No. 1 Otto-Eldred (23-2) from a variety of angles and with a variety of weapons. The Terrors got their points, but they failed to stop the Lions from doing the same, resulting in a 68-54 loss at Tippin Gymnasium.
Rylie Klingensmith led a balanced C-L effort with 16 points, while Jordan Hesdon scored 11, Jack Craig added nine and Jase Ferguson and Jack Callen both turned in eight.
“We play up home and one finger is a foul; you come down here and it’s two hands,” O-E coach Derrick Francis said. “I’m fine with it but we need to figure out what we’re doing. Clarion-Limestone is a good team; they out-played us, out-worked us and were the better ball club. But we need to figure out above I-80 and south of I-80 how we’re playing basketball.”
C-L HAS beaten teams with its depth all season and Saturday was no exception.
Five different Lions logged five points or more in the first half, helping build a seven-point lead that stretched to a dozen for the majority of the second half. O-E cut it to five in the third quarter, but the advantage regenerated as quickly as it had shrunk, allowing C-L a relatively comfortable fourth.
“We got into foul trouble and we don’t go extremely deep,” Francis said. “You get to this level and I can’t be helping them on who is guarding who. Everything is fast; they’re ready to go. We just need to get better at it.”
C-L attacked the basket with success and, above all, kept its scoring coming despite O-E’s repeated rebuttals. A 3-pointer by Jase Ferguson and transition layup made the deficit 11 with three minutes left in the third, and near the start of the fourth, a trey by Tommy Smith made it 12.
Shene Thomas led O-E’s inside game on the other end, but the Terrors didn’t have the defensive answers to match.
“(Thomas) battled his butt off,” Francis said. “We just need to get mentally tougher. It’s a mental game when you come down here, play in front of a big crowd and get hand checked.”
Thomas scored a game-high 21 points for the Terrors, including 15 in the second half. Landon Francis added 15 points for O-E and Manning Splain scored 11.
THE FINALISTS will be joined by third-place Karns City in the PIAA playoffs. The Gremlins beat Ridgway, 36-33, to qualify. C-L will host District 7 fourth-place finisher Bishop Canevin (20-6) in Friday’s first round.
O-E will seek to rebound from its first loss to a Pennsylvania team this season. The Terrors advanced a round further than their semifinal loss to DuBois Central Catholic in D9 Class A last year, and now, the group will seek its first playoff win. They’ll start the PIAA tournament at home against District 7 third-place finisher Greensburg Central Catholic (18-6).
“We’ll be back. One thing I always chuckle at is that everybody has a lot of seniors,” Derrick Francis said. “We have a lot of sophomores and we’ll be back.”
Hesdon 4 3-7 11, Klingensmith 6 3-3 16, Painter 3 1-2 7, Smith 2 1-3 5, Rankin 2 0-0 4, Ferguson 2 3-4 8, Callen 4 0-0 8, Craig 4 0-0 9. Totals: 23 11-20 68
Splain 4 2-2 11, Cousins 1 00- 3, Francis 4 6-6 15, Caldwell 1 2-2 4, Thomas 7 6-7 21. Totals: 17 16-17 54
Clarion-Limestone 10 32 49 68
Three-point goals: C-L 3 (Klingensmith, Ferguson, Craig), O-E (); Total fouls: C-L 18, O-E 17; fouled out: None.