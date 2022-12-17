In February, the third quarter proved to be Bradford’s downfall.
On Friday evening, it was the difference-maker.
The Bradford boys basketball team opened District 9 League play with a 57-42 victory over Punxsutawney. It was the first meeting between the sides since Punxsy knocked the Owls out of last season’s District 9 playoffs, and this time, Bradford accomplished what last year’s team was unable to do in three tries.
Jake Franz scored 12 points and Talan Reese added 11 to lead a balanced offensive effort by Bradford. In a game where they limited turnovers and controlled the paint, a 16-5 run that lasted the entirety of the third quarter provided adequate room for the Owls to close out the Chucks.
“I’m starting to see more of that grittiness,” Bradford head coach John Bennardi said. “We’re getting back to playing Bradford Owl basketball. We’re staying in games and not trying to win it by ourselves. We’re creating turnovers, getting good looks and making good shots.”
Bradford carried a one-point lead into halftime. The Owls made an early effort to get the ball inside and did so successfully, but Punxsy hit some outside shots on the other end.
A 3-pointer by Reese had stretched the Bradford lead to as many as eight points in the second quarter, but after Punxsy responded, there wasn’t much to separate the sides in what was a sloppy half.
The Owls opened the lead back up in the third quarter’s opening minutes. A layup by Brendan Warner stretched the lead to 10 and, after a steal-inducing trap a few minutes later, a layup by Lucas Johnson made it 12.
Franz followed with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 15. Punxsy, meanwhile, started to miss the shots it made early on.
With growing momentum and an increasingly engaged home crowd on their side, the Owls began to play spirited defense down the second-half stretch. Isaiah Fitton knocked down a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and the rout seemed to be on from there.
“We proved that we can be mentally tough in tough situations,” Bennardi said. “People are running toward competition and playing hard. I can’t ask anything more from the guys off the bench; they’re all contributing. That’s what we need to play this system.”
Franz finished with eight assists to go with his 12 points. Chase Wineberg scored eight points, Johnson finished with seven and Warner and AJ Gleason each scored six.
Cooper Hallman led Punxsy with 10 points.
Wide-spread scoring is a good sign for the Owls — they want to play fast, and incorporating a host of scorers allows them to do so.
They scored just 23 points in that District 9 Class 4A semifinal loss 10 months ago. Scoring was an issue in all three of their losses to Punxsy last year, but on Friday, they had no problems.
“(Punxsy) is a quality team,” Bennardi said. “They’re fundamentally sound, athletic, fast and they can shoot the ball. I think our big thing (Friday) was our lack of turnovers. We were able to change defenses, put pressure on and contain some guys. We did a nice job rebounding, had less than 10 turnovers and we were patient on offense. We got the cuts we needed and didn’t force anything.”
Bradford improved to 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in the D9 League. It will return home Monday to host non-league foe Ridgway and won’t play another conference opponent until 2023.
This one, however, was surely a sweet victory for Bennardi’s young group.
“We’re still a work in progress but we’re close to being where we want to be,” Bennardi said. “I want us to be seen and not heard. I don’t want there to be outside noise. We come, we play basketball and we leave. We want to keep that mentality and trust our teammates more, which we’re starting to do.”
AT BRADFORD
Punxsutawney (42)
Heigley 3 0-1 9, Neese 1 4-4 6, Preskid 1 2-2 5, Hallman 4 0-0 10, Waver 2 2-6 7, Nesbitt 1 1-1 3. Totals: 13 9-14 42
Bradford (57)
Ward 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Reese 6 0-0 11, Franz 4 3-4 12, Warner 3 0-0 6, Wineberg 3 2-4 8, Fitton 1 0-0 3, Gleason 3 0-0 6. Totals: 25 5-8 57
Punxsutawney 13 23 28 42
Bradford 13 24 40 57
Three-point goals: Punxsy 7 (Heigley 3, Hallman 2, Preskid, Weaver), Bradford 5 (Reese 2, Johnson, Franz, Fitton); Total fouls: Punxsy 11, Bradford 15; fouled out: None.
JV: Punxsy won.