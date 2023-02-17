PHOTO GOES ON B2

One of the best 3-point shooters in Bonnies history, Chris Matthews (4) is known worldwide today as a shooting coach.

 St. Bonaventure athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure alum and professional basketball shooting coach Chris Matthews will return to St. Bonaventure this Sunday for the Bonnies Homecoming and 80’s Weekend game vs. George Washington.

More commonly known online as “Lethal Shooter,” Matthews is among the most highly sought-after private skills coaches in the NBA and WNBA, with clientele that has included Dwight Howard, Anthony Davis, Candace Parker and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos