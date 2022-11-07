ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — He referred to it as a “scary time” and “probably the most nervous you are as a head coach” given all the unknowns.

Mark Schmidt felt that way even last year, when his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, with five starters back from an NCAA Tournament appearance, opened the year with a middling Siena squad.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos