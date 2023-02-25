bona

St. Bonaventure guard Kyrell Luc (1) during Feb. 8’s loss to La Salle at the Reilly Center. The Bonnies host Saint Joseph’s Sunday in their final home game of the season.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Its frustration, understandably, is apparent.

“You always want to win, no matter if you’re on a 10-game winning streak or a five-game losing streak,” said Mark Schmidt, when asked about this current five-game slide, his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s longest in a decade. “Our job is to win games. We don’t put all this time in to lose.”

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos