BUFFALO, N.Y. — The confusion was understandable.
A year ago, Malek Green was the leading scorer for a Canisus men’s basketball team that St. Bonaventure beat at home, 69-60. On Monday, Green was back at the Koessler Center, this time with visiting Youngstown State, scoring 21 points to key the Penguins to a 92-81 season-opening triumph.
Upon seeing Green’s name in the box score, a reporter asked Bona coach Mark Schmidt a question about the fifth-year guard, who noted with a laugh that it’s probably a good thing he’s longer with the Golden Griffins.
Such is the current nature of college basketball. Players have come and gone — Canisius has a couple of new guys and former bench players in bigger roles to pair with familiar names Jordan Henderson and Jacco Fritz. Bona has an entirely new team.
The rivalries, however, remain. And a big one locally continues tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) when Bona meets Little 3 foe Canisius inside the 2,200-seat Koessler Center.
THESE BONNIES passed their first test together on Monday, pulling past St. Francis (Pa.), 71-58, in the comfortable confines of the Reilly Center. But now comes a presumably more difficult challenge: not just their first road game, but in a gym that’s always been tough to win in, and a rivalry that still means a great deal to many alumni.
Schmidt acknowledged the difficulty of playing inside the Canisius band-box, where he’s 2-2 with Bona (with wins in each of his last two trips, though both were hard-earned, by scores of 77-73 in 2015 and 73-65 in ‘17).
“It’s a rivalry, it’s always packed,” he said. “Just like most teams play better at home than they play on the road, Canisius is one of those teams. But it’s always a good game no matter if we play them here or there because of the rivalry, but it’s a tough venue to play when it’s a sold-out crowd.”
But the mentality, he said, stays the same despite being away, and in entirely different circumstances from Monday night. This, as Schmidt likes to say, is one of just 31 opportunities for the year.
“We take everybody as seriously as a trainwreck,” the 16th-year noted. “There’s no, ‘we’re playing this team, we’re gonna prepare even harder.’ We have 31 opportunities to play this game, and if we can’t get up for each game, we shoudn’t be doing what we’re doing; that’s what you say.”
IN THIS one, Bona renews acquaintances with the Golden Griffins, but also with old practices. Today marks the Bonnies’ first true road non-conference game in nearly three years after playing five neutral site games a year ago and managing just two total contests in 2020-21 — one on a neutral floor and one at home. It’s also their first trip to Koessler since 2017, after playing a pair of home games, one against Canisius at KeyBank Center and having no game in 2020.
But not all is foreign. Back with the Griffs is coach Reggie Witherspoon, now in his eighth year, whose squad, after going 11-21 last season, was chosen to finish last (11th) in the MAAC this winter. Also back are Henderson (6-5 guard), a second team preseason all-MAAC selection who had 11 points and six assists against Youngstown State, and Fritz, the 6-foot-10 forward who’s logged double-doubles vs. Bona in each of the last two meetings.
New are freshman guard Tahj Staveskie, who had a team-best 19 points on Monday, and transfer guard Jamir Moultrie, on his fourth team in six years, including a first stop at La Salle, who also had 19 off the bench against the Penguins.
CANISIUS wasn’t shy about firing away on Monday, taking 33 3-pointers and making 11. And that, along with having multiple high scorers, are among the concerns with the Griffs, against whom Schmidt is 9-5 all-time, including 6-2 since 2013.
“They’re really talented on the perimeter, they play fast, they got some experience,” Schmidt noted. “Fritz inside, he’s always given us trouble. They run their same stuff, they run it really well; Reggie always does a great job with them. (It’s trying) to limit their open 3s. They’re going to make some, but we gotta make it hard on them.”
For Bona, the goal is to build upon the handful of positives from Monday, including the debuts of point guard Kyrell Luc (23 points, 5 assists) and Barry Evans (12 points, 8 rebounds) and to jumpstart Daryl Banks III, who went 5-for-18 from the field vs. St. Francis (Pa.), but is no stranger to Koessler as a former MAAC player with Saint Peter’s.
It’s also to carry the momentum from a second half in which it outscored the Red Flash 39-26 following an uneven first half.
“I think our guys learned that you gotta play hard for 40 minutes against anybody,” Schmidt said. “We didn’t execute great in the first half, we didn’t get the ball into the paint in the first half, we didn’t do a good job on the backboard in the first half, and I thought in the second half, we played much better.”
He added, “We’ve got a long way to go. You can see we got a lot of things that we gotta fix, and it’s not going to happen in one game, one day, one week. It’s just trying to find more consistency (at both ends), that’s what we’re tyring to do.”
Bona hopes to also get a boost from the addition of transfer guard Moses Flowers, who missed the St. Francis game with a concussion, but is expected to make his team debut tonight. Flowers averaged 15 points and six rebounds last season.
“Hopefully he’ll be cleared (today),” Schmidt said. “He’s a guy that can score the basketball, take some pressure off of both Kyrell and Daryl in terms of handling the basketball. We think he’ll be able to play.”