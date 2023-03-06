Bonnies

St. Bonaventure guard Kyrell Luc looks to dribble by Massachusetts’ Keon Thompson during an Atlantic 10 men’s basketball game on Saturday in Amherst, Mass. Bona lost 71-60, but still earned the No. 9 seed at the upcoming A-10 Tournament.

By the midway point of the second half, things weren’t looking so good for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.

Chad Venning and Daryl Banks III, the Bonnies’ two best players, were both on the bench with four fouls. Bona managed just a pair of free throws in their three-minute absence, and Massachusetts was able to build its lead back to eight.

