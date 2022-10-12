ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team spent the spring building virtually an entirely new roster for the coming season.
With their personnel set — a group of 12 players that includes a handful of intriguing transfers and freshmen, two redshirt holdovers, just one player who wore a Bona uniform last winter and zero seniors — coach Mark Schmidt and his staff have since begun to address the future.
On Monday, they landed their first piece to the 2023 puzzle … and they did so by going back to the metaphorical well.
Miles Rose, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Rochester who’s now at Putnam Science Academy (Connecticut), has committed to Bona, he announced on his social media pages early Monday afternoon. Rose, who still has a post-grad year at Putnam remaining, chose the Bonnies over offers from Bryant, Siena, Albany and UMBC, per verbalcommits.com. He’ll have four years of eligibility, beginning in 2023-24.
The 6-4, 185-pound guard began his scholastic career at Section 5’s Bishop Kearney, where he played varsity as a freshman (in 2018-19) and earned Division I all-league honors as a sophomore. He then transferred to the familiar PSA, which came with a reclassification to 2023, according to newenglandrecruitingreport.com.
Last year, Rose was part of an undefeated Mustangs team that won the 2022 Power 5 AAA Conference and National Prep Championship. This year, he’s expected to be Putnam’s starting point guard.
Rose’s pledge, of course, continues what Bona fans have deemed “the Putnam Pipeline,” as he follows a handful of PSA alums who have gone on to the local Atlantic 10 school, including, most notably, Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi, who won a national prep title there in 2018, and current freshman forward Barry Evans, with whom Rose was teammates last season.
Rose is the first member of the Bonnies’ 2023 recruiting class, and currently holds the program’s only available scholarship for 2023-24 (before any potential departures either during or after the season, which has become a regularity). He’s also the younger brother of former Kearney and Temple University star, Quinton Rose.
“Miles is a phenomenal kid,” PSA coach Tom Espinosa said to newenglandrecruitingreport.com. “This is the beginning of his third year at PSA. The first year he did not play at all and last year his minutes were up and down. Now coming out this year like a new player, his confidence is through the roof and he shoots the ball unbelievably.”
He added, “Miles should be our starting point guard and have a tremendous season. He never complains and always has bought into what we do here at PSA. I cannot wait to see what he does on the court this season. St. Bonaventure is a perfect fit. It will be great to watch Miles during his college career. He will have a special four years for the Bonnies.”
Rose played at the AAU level with the New York Jayhawks. He averaged 9.6 points on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, per Synergy Sports.
“Miles definitely shares (Quinton’s) length, scoring ability and position versatility,” the Twitter account Stretching The Floor noted. “In time, Rose should be a very fun, high-impact addition to Olean.”
Added college basketball insider Adam Finkelstein, of 247sports.com, “The (Putnam) to St. Bonaventure pipeline continued yesterday after Miles Rose had a breakout grassroots season for the (New York Jayhawks). Big, power guard who can really get to the rim and make plays. Lot of defensive potential too.”
Rose had previously made a visit to Bona with fellow Putnam prep player Will Lovings-Watts. He can sign his National Letter of Intent during the early signing week, which runs from Nov. 9-16.