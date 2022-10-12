bona rose

Miles Rose, a 6-foot-4 guard from Rochester who’s now at Putnam Science Academy, made a verbal pledge Monday to continue his playing career at St. Bonaventure. Rose began his scholastic career at Section 5’s Bishop Kearney.

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team spent the spring building virtually an entirely new roster for the coming season.

With their personnel set — a group of 12 players that includes a handful of intriguing transfers and freshmen, two redshirt holdovers, just one player who wore a Bona uniform last winter and zero seniors — coach Mark Schmidt and his staff have since begun to address the future.

