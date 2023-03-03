bona

St. Bonaventure teammates Moses Flowers (4) and Brett Rumpel (24) slap hands during a break in the Bonnies’ 89-76 Atlantic 10 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday inside the Reilly Center.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — That something it’s played for, that carrot at the end of the regular season, has, of course, differed.

In 2012, ‘19, ‘20 and last year, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team entered the final game of the season with an opportunity to clinch a coveted “double bye” at the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

