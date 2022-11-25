Mark Schmidt wasn’t going to bite.
On Monday, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach was asked, as a Boston College alumnus and Massachusetts native, if there was any extra incentive to beating Notre Dame later in the week. Of course, his focus was still on Southern Indiana, so he wasn’t going to delve into the Irish. But one has to think, given his proud standing on the other side of the “Holy War” rivalry, in his first head coaching experience against it, that beating ND would be a little sweeter for him.
More importantly, though, this is a huge early opportunity for his Bonnies, a chance to demonstrate that if Bowling Green marked their first decisive victory and USI gave them their first win streak, THIS would be their first real statement triumph of the 2022-23 season. And that chance comes today (4 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) when Bona meets the Irish in the Gotham Classic showcase contest at UBS Arena in Elmont.
FOR BONA (3-2), the buzz in this one stems largely from the caliber of its opponent. ND currently ranks No. 66 nationally, per KenPom, third-highest among Bona foes (behind only Dayton and Saint Louis), and enters today unbeaten at 5-0. On paper, it appears just as strong, or perhaps moreso, than the squad that went 24-11 and went from the First Four to the Round of 32 in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
But there’s also some pride involved as the Bonnies look to take down a fellow Catholic school, in whose shadow they mostly reside, and do so before one of their biggest alumni bases in the country, on Long Island, in a spotlight game in an NHL venue.
“We’re excited,” Schmidt said after his team’s 80-66 triumph over Southern Indiana on Tuesday. “You’re always excited when you play an ACC team. They’re a talented team, well-coached. I think they have the oldest team in the country (4 of 5 starters are fifth-year players). We have our work cut out for us.
“(But) we want to play these types of games in those types of environments. We’ll have a lot of Bonaventure fans there. It should be a great environment and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
BONA HAS a bit of momentum on its side after back-to-back wins and reason to believe it matches up well with ND: The Irish also beat both Bowling Green and Southern Indiana at home, but by almost the same margins (82-66 and 82-70) as Bona. It also had a trio of close calls against Radford, Youngstown State and Lipscomb, winning those games by an average of just three points. Then, too, this is the kind of game the Bonnies have occasionally sprung the upset in — when they’re young, injured or both and given little chance against the mighty Power 6 team. In 2019, remember, they downed Rutgers in the Naismith Classic minus both Osun Osunniyi and Jaren Holmes and while starting a pair of freshmen.
And though this hardly applies to a team made up entirely of new players, recent history is on Bona’s side, as well. Since 2017, the Bonnies are 9-7 against Power 6 foes, including a 3-2 mark versus the ACC, with wins over both Clemson and Virginia just last season.
Still, as Schmidt noted, this particular challenge will be a stiff one.
INTERESTINGLY, Notre Dame, at least in the early going, bears a strong resemblance to last year’s Bonnies … in terms of minutes. The Irish have deployed their own “Iron Man 5,” as all five starters are averaging between 33-38 minutes per game while accounting for 72.4 of their 79.4 points per game. Only one reserve has played meaningful minutes, giving them a current rotation of six.
And in that opening lineup, there’s hardly a weak spot.
All five are averaging in double figures, highlighted by 6-foot-10 senior forward Nate Laszewski, last year’s top reserve who’s off to a scorching start this winter at 20 points and nine rebounds per game. It’s a group that also includes returning starters Dane Goodwin (15 points) and Cormac Ryan (10 points) in the backcourt and added five-star recruit J.J. Starling (14 points), a 6-foot-4 guard and the highest-ranked ND recruit of the Mike Brey era.
Under Bray, now in his 23rd season, the Irish have remained consistently solid, reaching the Big Dance 13 times with two Elite 8 appearances (in 2015-16). This year, ND was chosen to finish seventh of 15 teams in the preseason ACC poll.
THIS, FOR Bona, is a chance at its first true turning point in a new era, a potential springboard into a host of games over the next three weeks against tough mid-major competition, including Buffalo and another showcase game versus Iona on Dec. 11. It’s also an opportunity to build on some of the things it’s done well to this point that we didn’t always see in the Kyle Lofton/Osunniyi era.
Bona has scored 80-plus points in three of its first five games since 2016-17 and is shooting a respectable 36.3 percent from 3-point range. It’s early, but Bona hasn’t averaged better than 70 points or 35 percent from distance since 2017-18, the year it ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in the Atlantic 10 in those categories, respectively.
It’s also been laying the groundwork for more of an inside presence, most notably through Morgan State transfer Chad Venning. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound forward has gotten off to a promising start, exploding for 36 points on 12-of-20 shooting (and 12-of-16 at the line) over his last two contests, including a career-high 21 against Southern Indiana on Tuesday. Venning is quickly becoming a fan favorite due to his ability around the rim, defensive effort and deceptive athleticism on a few drives and dunks.
And Bona will almost surely need another good game from him if it’s going to beat Notre Dame.